STONE Accounting Group Announces Strategic Rebranding and Business Expansion

STONE Accounting Group is undergoing a rebranding process to redefine the accounting experience, making excellence not just a standard but a catalyst for success in the dynamic, interconnected world. Rooted in principles of innovation and integrity, this initiative unveils a modern identity emphasizing fostering strategic partnerships, empowering clients globally, and expanding their international presence to deliver personalized, top-tier accounting and advisory services.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — STONE Accounting Group, a trusted establishment in accounting and advisory services, proudly announces its comprehensive rebranding and new market strategies, marking a new chapter in its journey towards excellence and innovation in the accounting industry.

The story of STONE Accounting Group began in Victoria, Australia, when Rodney Stone and Lydia Atwell–distinguished Chartered Accountants certified by the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, envisioned a new era in accounting and advisory services. With a shared passion for excellence and a commitment to redefining the accounting experience for clients worldwide, they established STONE Accounting Group in 2017. From Portland, the firm quickly gained recognition for its innovative approach and unwavering dedication to client success.

As the demand grew, Rodney Stone and Lydia Atwell recognized the need to expand their reach beyond borders. Setting up an office in Vietnam allowed them to tap into new markets while showcasing their commitment to providing personalized accounting and advisory services across nations. The decision was driven by this growth and the desire for an innovative future with seamlessly accessible financial compliance, economically empowered clients, and availability of latest accounting tech.

Today, STONE Accounting Group unveils a refreshed brand identity that captures the essence of its evolution. While the look and feel of the brand have evolved, the core values of global perspective with local expertise, innovation, economic empowerment, community impact, and integrity remain their cornerstone identity.

STONE Accounting Group is set to establish their new offices and resources across Australia and key regional markets. These expansions will solidify the firm’s commitment to providing superior accounting and advisory services tailored to client’s unique needs worldwide. The rebranding also introduces the development of sustainable talent pools through a new incubator program which feeds into their newly launched franchise program, enhancing reliability, flexibility and security for their network of clients.

