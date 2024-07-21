AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

MHX Jakarta 18-21 July 2024 Wrapped Up with Record Turnout, High Leads Generation and Strategic Partnerships

PRNewswire July 26, 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) achieved impressive results in numerous fronts in Jakarta! MHTC is the pioneer in organising healthcare expo in Indonesia and the inaugural event was in Semarang in 2012. MHTC has successfully organised two events in Indonesia in the first half of 2024, and the third event in July 2024 held in Jakarta concluded with resounding success with a remarkable attendance of 3,000 visitors resulting in generation of high level of leads and forging of strategic partnerships.

The MHTX Jakarta 2024 was held from 18 to 21 July 2024 at The Forum Atrium, Mall Kelapa Gading 3. It was participated by a record 20 top notch MHTC member hospitals, and for this event both Sabah Tourism Board and Sarawak Tourism board took the pavilion to showcase their state’s tourism products.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to MHX Jakarta 2024,” said Dato’ Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin, Ambassador of Malaysia to Indonesia, who graced the event’s opening ceremony. “This expo not only underscores Malaysia’s position as a good option of destination for healthcare but also strengthens the bonds between our nations through healthcare excellence.”

The event saw extensive of 26 media coverage in Indonesia, highlighting Malaysia’s accredited medical treatments in cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, hepatology, IVF, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, and internal medicine. attraction, reflecting Indonesian patients’ growing trust in Malaysia’s healthcare expertise.

The first quarter of 2024 saw a 24% increase in Indonesian health tourism volume. It reflects the trust and confidence that Indonesian patients have in Malaysia as a trusted and reliable destination for their medical needs. For that, MHTC aims to continue enhancing its offerings, focusing on both curative and preventive care.

MHX Jakarta July 2024 featured promotions and interactive activities supported by partners Bank Muamalat Indonesia and JavaMifi, offering attendees exciting opportunities to win prizes while learning about Malaysia’s healthcare advantages. From quality healthcare facilities accredited globally to affordable treatment costs and seamless patient experiences, Malaysia would continue to be the preferred option for Indonesian health tourists.

“The success of MHX Jakarta July 2024 would not have been possible without the dedication of our member hospitals and partners,” remarked the MHTC VP MarComms Mr. Lokman Izam. “Their commitment to excellence and innovation has set new benchmarks in healthcare accessibility for our Indonesian visitors.”

As MHX Jakarta July 2024 concluded on a high note, we are moving to Surabaya, where MHTC plans its next healthcare expo. Stay tuned for further details as we continue to bring Malaysia’s award-winning healthcare closer to healthcare patients in Indonesia and beyond.

#ExperienceMalaysiaHealthcare #MHExpoJakarta2024 #LebihDekatLebihTerjangkau

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), founded in 2009 and operating under the purview of Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is tasked with developing and nurturing the “Malaysia Healthcare” brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and establishing valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. Working with over 92 private hospitals across Malaysia, MHTC aims to elevate the healthcare travel industry through an active ecosystem, a robust “Malaysia Healthcare” brand, and strategic market initiatives. The “Malaysia Healthcare” brand aspires to position Malaysia as the premier global healthcare destination. As a significant export service, Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry plays a vital role in the nation’s economy.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mhx-jakarta-18-21-july-2024-wrapped-up-with-record-turnout-high-leads-generation-and-strategic-partnerships-302207549.html

SOURCE Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.