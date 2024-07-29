New Adelaide University Chooses Canvas as the Institution’s Learning Management System

Combining the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia, the new Adelaide University has chosen Canvas to offer a consistent, modern learning experience for more than 60,000 students.

SYDNEY, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the leading learning ecosystem and maker of Canvas Learning Management System (LMS), announced today that Adelaide University has chosen Canvas as the LMS to support its vision for future generations of learners at Australia’s new major tertiary institution.

More than approximately 60,000 students will benefit from a secure and consistent study interface, including streamlined processes, automated curriculum content, and timetables. Detailed planning and implementation are already underway to start active learning and teaching using Canvas once operations commence in 2026.

“Canvas is a fit-for-purpose learning design and delivery platform, best meeting our curriculum requirements and our ambition to deliver Australia’s most contemporary teaching and learning experience,” said Professor Joanne Cys, Curriculum Lead – Adelaide University Joint Committee. “Canvas is flexible and scalable with services and cloud-based solutions that will allow us to enhance engagement through AI-powered tools, interactive analytics, instant content delivery, and mobile apps for students and teachers.”

Furthermore, staff and student networks will benefit from having visibility of product roadmaps and the ability to exchange experiences and knowledge with more than two million global members of Instructure’s free online Community .

“We are proud to partner with the new Adelaide University to modernise the student experience through a secure and scalable LMS, not only to ensure student engagement and success but also to provide a seamless experience at each touch point of the learning journey,” said Harrison Kelly, Managing Director of Asia Pacific at Instructure.

