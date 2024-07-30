AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

NCCN and Medlive Renew Collaboration to Enhance Cancer Care in China

PRNewswire July 30, 2024

United States-based National Comprehensive Cancer Network strengthens relationship with Chinese medical platform Medlive to broaden access to eminent oncology guidelines in China

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), an alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States, is pleased to announce the renewal of its strategic collaboration with Medlive. This ongoing relationship will continue to facilitate the dissemination of the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) across China via nccnchina.org.cn and Medlive’s platforms for computer, smartphone, and tablet.

NCCN Logo (C)NCCN(R) 2018. All rights reserved.

The NCCN Guidelines® provide evidence-based expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer-related care. There are currently 88 different guidelines covering 97% of cancer incidence globally, plus recommendations for prevention, screening, and supportive care. NCCN Guidelines are accessible in China with enhanced download speeds and a streamlined registration process as a result of this joint effort.

“NCCN’s mission is to improve and facilitate quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so that all patients can live better lives,” said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NCCN. “We work tirelessly to provide the latest recommendations regarding appropriate cancer care to patients and health care professionals worldwide. This renewed collaboration with Medlive reinforces our commitment to global health by ensuring Chinese medical professionals and their patients have the critical resources needed to optimize cancer care.”

NCCN’s resources are globally recognized and utilized, with nearly half of the more than 1.9 million registered users accessing NCCN Guidelines living outside the United States as of June 2024. China is the second highest country for number of users, after the United States. Those users are responsible for more than 850,000 guideline downloads annually, many of them through Medlive.

“We are thrilled to continue working with NCCN to bring essential oncology resources to Chinese healthcare professionals through the Medlive platform,” said Lixin Tian, President; Executive Director, Medlive. “This ongoing collaboration ensures that oncologists in China have rapid access to the widely respected NCCN Guidelines, facilitating high-quality, evidence-based patient care.”

Jiangtao Xin, Vice President, Medlive, emphasized the importance of the reaffirmed affiliation: “Our work together serves as a bridge between oncology experts in China and the United States, allowing for mutual learning and better patient outcomes.”

The two organizations will continue to cooperate to maintain the library of NCCN Guidelines on Medlive’s platform, many of which are now available in Chinese as well as in English. For more information on NCCN’s global initiatives to improve cancer care around the world, visit NCCN.org/global.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

Media Contact:
Rachel Darwin
267-622-6624
darwin@nccn.org

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/nccn-and-medlive-renew-collaboration-to-enhance-cancer-care-in-china-302204468.html

SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.