Regent Taipei Presents: Taipei Grand Trail – the Hidden Beauty of Taipei

TAIPEI, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As summer heats up, it’s the perfect time for a refreshing mountain adventure away from the bustling city. Regent Taipei’s “Taipei Grand Trail – the Hidden Beauty of Taipei” room package offers a three-day, two-night stay showcasing the beauty of Taipei through the perspectives of nature, culture, and ecological conservation. Starting at NT$7,200 per night, this package includes a one-way shuttle to hiking trailheads and a 30% discount on tickets for guests arriving by high-speed rail. Guests will also receive a 20% discount on natural oil meridian acupressure massages by professional masseurs at the Avance Club at B3 level of the hotel to stimulate blood circulation, relax the body and mind, and relieve any post-hike muscle fatigue.

The “Taipei Grand Trail,” promoted by the Taipei City Government since 2018, is an urban long-distance hiking route connecting major scenic spots such as Datun Mountain’s volcanic landscape, Taipei’s highest peak Qixing Mountain, Zhuzihu’s hydrangea fields, Baishihu, Maokong, and the Four Beasts Trail. This year, the trail is divided into eight sections, totaling 92 kilometers, with each section designed to be completed within a day. The trail integrates with the riverside bike path from Taipei Zoo MRT Station to Guandu MRT Station, forming a 130-kilometer loop around Taipei.

Hikers can certify the completion of each trail through the “Hiking Biji APP” where those who complete all eight sections can redeem exclusive certificates, a custom towel, and performance arm sleeves. Furthermore, the first 1,500 finishers to complete all eight hiking sections will receive a limited-edition 2024 hiking hat, allowing participants to experience the charm of Taipei’s mountains and receive unique memorabilia as fruits of their labor!

