AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Aleph adds TikTok ad products to its portfolio in Balkans and Baltics region

PRNewswire July 29, 2024

MIAMI, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Aleph, a network of global digital experts offering technology-driven solutions to support the digital ecosystem, is excited to announce the expansion of its offer and product portfolio by adding TikTok Ad products and offerings in Balkans and Baltics region. TikTok has been working with Aleph in many geographies around the world since 2019, which results in a great understanding of product portfolio, platform demography and optimal strategies for brands on different stages of maturity and scale.

Aleph and TikTok expand partnership in European markets

With over 1 billion active users worldwide and 150 million in Europe only, TikTok continues to grow, captivating more people with its engaging content. Brands quickly became a vital part of the TikTok community and the community itself proved not once its great power by making their beloved products literally disappear from stock.

“With this cooperation, as of 29 July.2024, brands can take the opportunity to even better reach and win the attention of customers through engaging TikTok ad formats. Drawing from our rich experience, we will also offer local targeting, case studies, virtual and in-person events, educational resources, and cross-border billing options, providing both brand and performance-based advertising solutions.” said Ignacio Vidaguren, Partner and COO at Aleph.

Aleph is committed to empowering advertisers in these new markets, helping them to harness the full potential of TikTok’s dynamic and rapidly growing user base.

Press contacts
press@alephholding.com
Adam Bezeczky, Global Communications Manager

About Aleph
Aleph is a global digital advertising company operating in 140+ countries, connecting over 26,000 advertisers with over 3 billion consumers. Through sales partnerships with 60+ leading digital media platforms (including Amazon, Criteo, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, Twitch, Uber, X  and others) Aleph empowers businesses and communities in underserved markets by building and supplying proprietary technologies with localized solutions, offering local teams of industry and platform experts.

Digital Ad Expert, Aleph’s premier education platform, is dedicated to delivering top-tier learning programs. Offering certifications for individuals and custom-tailored solutions for businesses and governments, Digital Ad Expert ensures comprehensive and effective education initiatives for all.

Beyond connecting and educating, Aleph also facilitates cross-border payments and credit underwriting through Aleph Payments. Our purpose is to make the world of digital more fostering economic growth and opportunity for all.

SOURCE Aleph Group, Inc

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.