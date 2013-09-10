AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

FURNITURE CHINA 2024: From 10-13 September, Setting an Industry Benchmark, “UP” is Just in Time!

PRNewswire July 30, 2024

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Jointly organized by the CNFA and Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets, the 29th China International Furniture Expo (Furniture China 2024) will feature the theme “UP” is Just in Time! that focusing on global bulk trade, facilitate domestic and international market circulation, cultivate new industry productivity, and unleash new momentum in global home trade.

Event Highlights

  • Enhanced Exhibition Curation
    [Furniture China (SNIEC)]: The 2024 event will be even bigger and higher level than last editions, attract 200,000 professionals from 160 countries and regions to Shanghai Pudong, covering 350,000 square meters and showcasing home furniture innovations, highlighting China’s strength.
    [FMC China (FMC) & FMC Premium China (FMP)]: Featuring over 800 leading companies with advanced materials and high-precision manufacturing techniques and focus on sustainable innovation with exhibits from top Chinese and international brands. The events will also promote eco-friendly innovation and advancing from “manufacturing” to “intelligent manufacturing.”
    [Maison Shanghai (SWEECC)]: Integrated B2P2C exhibition showcasing modern lifestyles and new home retail trends. Providing an immersive experience for global buyers and younger generations with wide range of lifestyle brands in home decor, lighting, design furnishings, and more. This year’s newly curated Maison Buyer Festival and New Retail Home Show will assist designers in opening buyer projects.
  • Official Digital Sourcing Tool
    [DTS]: Using multi-terminal platforms (PC, APP), it links with international buyers and selected qualified suppliers, enhances furniture sourcing capabilities, boosts efficiency, and promote worldwide furniture trade. Through the APP (namely DTS FurnitureChina), buyer users can plan, explore, and interact their visit with ease before and after the exhibition such as browse exhibitors and products, and more.
  • Global Buyers’ Night: A nighttime mode opening past 6 PM, warmly welcomes exhibitors and global cross-border traders. This initiative creates a relaxed social atmosphere for exploring new resources, networking, and business prospects. Additionally, a special area for invited overseas buyers offers unique Chinese cultural experiences and social spaces. 
  • Professional Activities & Forums
    The exhibition will be hosting diverse events onsite to discuss hot industry topics, break information barriers, and grasp market and industry trends.

Looking Forward to Your Visit
Enjoy easier entry to China with eligible visa-free and 72/144 hours transit policies. Register to attend the upcoming Furniture China and Maison Shanghai, from September 10-13, in Pudong, Shanghai!

Stay tuned!
Event Website: www.furniture-china.cn | www.maison-shanghai.cn
B2B Portal: dts.jiagle.com

SOURCE Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.