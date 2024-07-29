Profoto Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. and Managing Director Kimmy Ng Kim Guat Garner Top Accolades at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Malaysia

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Profoto Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. has been celebrated with the Fast Enterprise Award, while its dynamic Managing Director, Ms. Kimmy Ng, proudly clinched the prestigious Master Entrepreneur title at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Malaysia. Organized annually across 16 markets by Enterprise Asia, the APEA stands as Asia’s largest award networking platform.

As Managing Director of Profoto Malaysia, Ms. Kimmy Ng oversees a leading company specializing in large-format printing, window display installations, and event project management for luxury brands. She drives the company forward by integrating cutting-edge solutions, ensuring exceptional service delivery, expanding its offerings, and solidifying a strong reputation among high-end clientele.

One of Ms. Kimmy Ng’s proudest achievements is the company’s ability to adapt and innovate in a rapidly changing industry. By embracing new technologies and continuously seeking innovative ideas, Profoto Malaysia remains at the forefront of the retail and advertising sectors. This innovative spirit is ingrained in the company’s culture, driving employees to strive for excellence in every project.

Profoto Malaysia began as a representative office, established in 2012, and has evolved into a dynamic provider of high-quality large-format printing, fabrication, installation, and dismantling services for window displays, in-store displays, and project management. Serving markets primarily in the beauty, fragrance, and luxury retail sectors, Profoto Malaysia has become the preferred partner for top brands by integrating comprehensive services onto a single platform.

The company has proven its qualifications for the Fast Enterprise Award by achieving remarkable growth with a 90% increase in sales revenue over the past two years, driven by innovation in large-format printing, display fabrication, and event management for international luxury brands. With a team of 20 employees, the company is expanding its footprint locally and regionally while planning further overseas expansion. The company’s strategy emphasizes talent development through training programs to stay ahead of industry trends and technologies. Profoto Malaysia also integrates sustainable practices, using green materials and environmentally friendly processes, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable growth and excellence.

Looking to the future, Profoto Malaysia envisions a robust expansion roadmap, focusing on enhancing its presence in the regional and international markets. The company plans to expand its service team and open additional offices to better serve its growing clientele and explore new market opportunities.

