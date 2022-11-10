AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GIM Trading’s CEO Stephen Cubis Attends Prestigious ASX Investor Day in Sydney

PRNewswire July 30, 2024

GIM Trading CEO Stephen Cubis Joins Industry Experts at ASX Investor Day to Enhance Investment Strategies and Support Charitable Causes

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GIM Trading is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Stephen Cubis attended the esteemed ASX Investor Day conference in Sydney. The event, hosted by the Australian Stock Exchange, featured a lineup of key presenters including Gemma Dale, Director of SMSF and Investor Behaviour from nabtrade; Regina Liu from J.P. Morgan Asset Management; Marie Tsang from State Street; and Julian Moore from VanEck.

ASX Investor Day is a catered, full-day event designed to provide investors of all knowledge levels with practical tools and insights to enhance their investment strategies and boost their investing confidence. The event included comprehensive presentations from industry experts on a range of crucial topics:

  • An Economic Update: Understanding the factors impacting current market conditions.
  • Top Stock Ideas: Recommendations for stocks to consider adding to your portfolio.
  • Accessing Megatrends: Insights into the global market trends driving significant investment opportunities.
  • Building an Investment Portfolio: Fundamental principles for creating a robust investment portfolio.
  • Sustainable Investing: Identifying winners and losers in the shift towards sustainable investment practices.

Stephen Cubis expressed his enthusiasm about participating in the event, stating, “ASX Investor Day provides an invaluable opportunity for investors to gain practical knowledge and insights from some of the brightest minds in the industry. It was an honour to engage with fellow industry leaders and discuss the latest trends and strategies in wealth management.”

GIM Trading is proud to attend initiatives that empower investors with knowledge and confidence to make informed investment decisions. The ASX Investor Day aligns with GIM Trading’s commitment to providing top-tier, long-term investment solutions that prioritize clients’ interests and promote responsible investment practices.

Additionally, GIM Trading is delighted to acknowledge that the ASX Investor Day was held in partnership with the ASX Refinitiv Charity Foundation, with all ticket sales benefiting a range of Children’s, Disability, and Medical Research Charities. This partnership underscores the event’s commitment to giving back to the community while fostering financial literacy and investment acumen.

For more information about GIM Trading and its wealth management services, please visit https://www.gimtrading.com/ or contact info@gimtrading.com.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Any references to GIM Trading mentioned in this website pertain Global Investment Marketing Pty Ltd, trading as GIM Trading, is an Australian Proprietary Company, incorporated on November 10, 2022. The company is registered under Australian Business Number (ABN): 56 663 732 296 and Australian Company Number (ACN): 663 732 296. GIM Trading is a Financial Services Authorised Representative of Alpha Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL 330757) with an AFS Representative Number: 001309866.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/gim-tradings-ceo-stephen-cubis-attends-prestigious-asx-investor-day-in-sydney-302208692.html

SOURCE GIM Trading

