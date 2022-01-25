AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

TheLotter Australia expands its offerings with the launch of a new mobile app

PRNewswire July 30, 2024

Leading online lottery service provider enables Australians to enter international lottery draws online

SYDNEY, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TheLotter Australia is excited to announce a new addition: a user-friendly mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices. This extension complements the already popular website, offering Australians a simple way to join the world’s biggest lotteries and potentially make a fortune.

“With theLotter Australia app on their phone, local players can take a chance at the biggest jackpots worldwide in just a few clicks”, says Piers Morgan, Director of theLotter Australia.

What sets theLotter Australia apart

With theLotter Australia app, which boasts the biggest variety of international lotteries, customers can:

  • Secure a chance at winning huge jackpots effortlessly.
  • Order tickets which will be matched to equivalent overseas entries. For instance, fill out numbers with PowerLuck and they will be matched to the official US Powerball by third-party agents on your behalf.
  • Access the matched ticket in your personal account.
  • Instant display of the winning numbers on our results pages shortly after they were drawn.
  • Commission-free winnings, after the deduction of relevant taxes.
  • Customised jackpot alerts for their favourite lotteries.

Given the significant advantages of theLotter Australia’s app, it’s no surprise that Australians are excited to participate in world lottos! 

Get the iOS app or download the Android version.

When a customer wins, they can rely on theLotter Australia for prompt notifications about this good news. Winnings valued at US$ 600 or less are directly deposited into the customer’s account. For larger winnings, theLotter Australia provides the physical ticket needed to claim the prize. 

About theLotter Australia 

theLotter Australia is operated by Gaineroo Australia. Gaineroo Australia Pty Ltd ACN 638 202 114 is licensed and regulated by Australia’s Northern Territory Government under the Gaming Control Act 1993 NT. (License: IGL1011 issued on 25/01/2022). Not available to residents of South Australia.

Help is close at hand. You know the score. Stay in control. Gamble responsibly. Call Gambling Help on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gambleaware.nsw.gov.au or www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.

theLotter Australia customers are not purchasing tickets or participating in nominated foreign lotteries. theLotter Australia’s Lottery Supplier Service provides customers with the opportunity to receive monies equivalent to official prize winnings in those lotteries, less any applicable taxes.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/thelotter-australia-expands-its-offerings-with-the-launch-of-a-new-mobile-app-302208933.html

SOURCE theLotter

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.