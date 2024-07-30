Morris Goding Accessibility Consulting (MGAC) Rebrands to Jensen Hughes, Strengthening Global Accessibility and Universal Design Services

Integration expands Jensen Hughes’ expertise in accessibility, universal design, and engineering solutions across Australia and the Pacific region.

SYDNEY, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Jensen Hughes, a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, announced today that its partner firm, Morris Goding Access Consulting (MGAC), has officially rebranded to Jensen Hughes. MGAC, a renowned accessibility and universal design consultancy based in Australia, has been operating in partnership with Jensen Hughes since its acquisition in 2022.

MGAC, founded in 2001 by Nick Morris, OAM, and David Goding, has been at the forefront of universal design and accessibility consulting, providing expert counsel for major events and high-profile projects worldwide. The firm’s expertise has been instrumental in projects such as the Sydney Olympic Park redevelopment, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and numerous Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Recent years have seen Jensen Hughes establish partnerships with multiple leading engineering firms in the Pacific region, such as BCA Logic and Warringtonfire Australia. The rebranding and integration of MGAC not only further solidifies Jensen Hughes’ position in the Pacific but also ensures MGAC can continue to advance their client services and uncover new opportunities as part of the Jensen Hughes brand.

“The rebranding of MGAC to Jensen Hughes marks a significant milestone in our global strategy to enhance and expand our accessibility and universal design services,” said Nick Morris, Technical Principal, Accessibility + Universal Design at Jensen Hughes. “Along with expanding our services, this rebranding will benefit our clients and the community through further development of accessible design and safety strategies.”

Morris and Goding, both accredited accessibility consultants, started MGAC as a way to create a more accessible world and build more positive living experiences and outcomes for all, especially those with accessibility or health issues.

Morris, a recipient of Australia’s prestigious Medal of Order, is a gold-medal Paralympian who brings his own lived and professional experiences to help organisations in the Pacific and worldwide create inclusive spaces. Goding is regarded as one of the pre-eminent access consultants in Australia, bringing his expertise in universal design of the built environment as well as over 20 years of experience in the building industry.

Stuart Boyce, Senior Vice President, Pacific Region at Jensen Hughes, commented on the integration: “I look forward to the new opportunities that will come and anticipate a significant impact across the region and globally. MGAC’s deep-rooted understanding of the local accessibility regulations and universal design practices enable us to tailor our services more effectively to meet the unique needs of our clients, fostering stronger, long-term relationships.”

MGAC’s unrivalled team of accessibility consultants and universal design experts will provide a seamless transition, with continued support from their offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, and Perth. Clients can expect the same high level of service and expertise they’ve come to trust, now backed by the expanded resources and capabilities of the Jensen Hughes global network.

For more information, visit: https://www.jensenhughes.com/pacific/services/accessibility

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is the global leader in engineering, consulting and technology that make our world safe, secure and resilient. Worldwide, we are recognised most widely for our leadership in fire protection engineering – a legacy of responsibility we have advanced with honour and pride since 1939. Our commitment to safety, security and resilience extends to other critical competencies core to our purpose, strategic capabilities we have been expanding for years. These include accessibility consulting, risk and hazard analysis, process safety, forensic investigations, security risk, and emergency management as well as digital innovation across many of our services. Today, our 1,700+ engineers, consultants, analysts and strategists work from 90+ offices supporting clients in 100+ countries across all markets – from Government, Healthcare, Science, and Technology to Energy, Mission Critical and Transportation. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com .

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com ) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $8.3 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritises investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilising Gryphon’s capital, specialised professional resources, and operational expertise.

CONTACT: Ruby Stong, Ruby@warnerpr.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623494/Jensen_Hughes_Portrait_Main_CMYK_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/morris-goding-accessibility-consulting-mgac-rebrands-to-jensen-hughes-strengthening-global-accessibility-and-universal-design-services-302208993.html

SOURCE Jensen Hughes