  • new product

Litheli Launches Car Fridge Featuring Backpack Design & Detachable Battery for Ultimate Portable Chill

PRNewswire July 31, 2024

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Litheli, a brand specializing in the design and manufacturing of battery-powered products, today announced the launch of FrozenPack, an all-around backpack car fridge that can be powered by a car cigarette port and detachable batteries.

FrozenPack offers rapid cooling in just 15 minutes from 77°F to 32°F (25°C to 0°C), with the lowest down to -4°F (-20°C), ensuring that your food and drinks stay chilled for any adventures. It boasts 77% larger capacity than traditional bulky car fridges, making it the ideal chill partner for all kinds of outings: place it in your car, secure it on your e-bike or as a backpack for the wildest adventures.

Litheli FrozenPack Car Fridge launches on Indiegogo

“FrozenPack overcomes limitations and brings you to destinations where wheels cannot reach. As the inventor of INFINITY POWER SHARE (IPS), Litheli aims to extend the value of detachable batteries and free them from garage or tool shed to the great outdoors,” said Ivy Ying, Litheli’s General Manager and Co-Founder.

FrozenPack can be powered in two ways: by a car cigarette port or the U20 IPS SUPER BATTERY, which is also the universal power source for all Litheli U20 products — from garden tools to power tools. The U20 Battery functions as a power bank to charge electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones, and it can also be recharged via the USB-C port.

Litheli’s IPS Model of Battery-Powered Tools And Devices

Pricing & Availability

Litheli FrozenPack is now available on Indiegogo at a Super Early Bird Price of 219 USD, a remarkable 31% discount from 319 USD, with add-ons like the L-shaped rack for e-bikes and motorbikes, eWagon W2 Pro for easy cruising, Electric SUP Air Pump for adventure gears, and Flint 288 power station for extended power charging.

FrozenPack is already in mass production and will soon be available in late September on Amazon US, litheli.com, and other online websites.

About Litheli

Founded in 2017, Litheli is the innovator of new energy power and tools, making power flexible and tools easier to use. As the creator of DC2.0 battery platform and Infinity Power Share (IPS), Litheli offers an independent and convenient energy experience with solar panels, power stations, and battery-powered products for users to enjoy in indoor, garden, car, and outdoor scenarios.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/litheli-launches-car-fridge-featuring-backpack-design–detachable-battery-for-ultimate-portable-chill-302208642.html

SOURCE Litheli

