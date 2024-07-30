Deltek Announces C-Level Appointments Focused on Furthering Innovation and Customer Success

Margo Martin Promoted to Chief Customer Officer; Rebecca Harness Appointed Chief Information Security Officer

HERNDON, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has announced two additions to its C-Level leadership team. Deltek promoted Margo Martin, most recently Deltek’s Group Vice President of Customer Success, to Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. Deltek also appointed Becca Harness as Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), leading the Global Information Security team.

Margo Martin has been with Deltek for more than 25 years, first as a Senior Support Analyst, eventually taking on larger leadership roles within Global Support and Customer Success and served as Group Vice President of Customer Success since 2021. In Margo’s new role as Chief Customer Officer, she will continue to lead Customer Learning Experience, Customer Support, and Customer Success teams, prioritizing building and establishing relationships with Deltek’s global customer base to help them achieve their business goals through Deltek solutions.

“I’m so proud to continue doing the work that I love at Deltek: working with our customers to ensure that they’re able to take full advantage of all the great capabilities within our products and solutions,” said Margo Martin. “I’m as committed as ever to customer success and thrilled to continue working with them in my role as Chief Customer Officer.”

Prior to joining Deltek, Becca most recently served as the Vice President and CISO at Quickbase, a software application platform built for dynamic work management. Becca has an established 25-year career in Information Technology with the past 12 years specifically focused on Information Security and Compliance. She founded and led two successful technology startups over the course of her career and has been a longtime board member and President of ISACA St. Louis (a professional IS organization with over 700 members). She is an alumnus of Hastings College and received a Master of Science in Information Security Engineering from SANS Technology Institute.

“I’m very excited to be joining Deltek and the incredibly talented Global Information Security team,” said Becca Harness. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to continue prioritizing customer success and security across all of Deltek’s solutions.”

“Both Margo and Becca bring impressive backgrounds in their respective areas, and I’m looking forward to working with them to continue driving the Deltek mission forward as we serve our customers,” said Bob Hughes, President and CEO at Deltek. “They each represent Deltek’s commitment to best-in-class talent, and I’m honored to have them as leaders on our team.”

Deltek was recently recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Women, a reflection of its commitment to hiring and promoting best-in-class talent to further its mission and values. Learn more about Deltek’s award-winning team and culture here.

