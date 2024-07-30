BMI Roofing Systems Sdn Bhd is Recognized for its Corporate Excellence at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Malaysia

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 edition of the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) in Malaysia reached its pinnacle at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, marking a grand tribute to innovation, resilience, and inclusive development. Hosted by Enterprise Asia across 16 markets annually, APEA stands as Asia’s foremost networking event for accolades. Under the theme “Celebrating Inclusive Entrepreneurship”, the Awards spotlight visionary leaders and enterprises driving Malaysia’s inclusive entrepreneurial landscape through impactful strategies and initiatives.

BMI Roofing Systems Sdn Bhd (BMI Malaysia) is among the award recipients under the Corporate Excellence Category in the Building Materials industry.

BMI Malaysia, the Malaysia branch of this company is a key part of BMI Group’s global presence, being the only provider and manufacturer of both flat and pitched roofing in Malaysia. With 73 years of experience, BMI Malaysia embodies BMI Group’s values along with an uncompromising commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

To maintain quality in every aspect of its services, BMI Malaysia fosters a corporate culture centered on the continuous pursuit of excellence powered by a winning mindset. The team benefits from ongoing education via the BMI Academy and access to cutting-edge technology, enabling them to stay at the forefront of industry standards. Collaboration and transparency are among the company’s core values, fostering a supportive environment where every team member is empowered and accountable in an inclusive environment with a horizontal hierarchy that values diverse perspectives, driving innovation and growth. Its commitment to CSR activities includes Earth Day celebrations with plant exchanges and tree adoption events, alongside crafting and team-building initiatives.

As a part of its proudest achievements, the year 2023 marked a 20% growth for the company compared to the previous year. Currently, BMI Malaysia operates 8 manufacturing facilities in Malaysia, with a workforce of 660 employees. Serving as the regional hub for South East Asia and India, BMI Malaysia supports the performance of its parent company through research and development, technical expertise, best practices in industrial performance, health and safety, marketing tools, and quality processes.

BMI Malaysia is acknowledged as one of the main providers in the flat roof and pitch roof industry, maintained through its steadfast commitment to innovation and sustainability. Moving forward, the company further aims to pioneer innovative solutions for future urban settings by embracing green technologies such as solar-integrated roofing and eco-friendly materials. The company has reimagined the roof space as a multifunctional asset, maximizing its potential for renewable energy generation, water harvesting, and environmental sustainability.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

