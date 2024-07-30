ALUMASTER by Classic Emas (Sarawak) Sdn. Bhd. Honored with Inspirational Brand Award & CEO William Koh Named Master Entrepreneur at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Malaysia

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Malaysia, Classic Emas (Sarawak) Sdn. Bhd.’s CEO William Koh received the illustrious title of Master Entrepreneur. Alongside his achievement, the company’s brand ALUMASTER was recognized in the Inspirational Brand category.

Organized by Enterprise Asia across 16 markets each year, the APEA is Asia’s largest award networking platform. Themed “Celebrating Inclusive Entrepreneurship”, the Awards recognizes visionary business leaders and enterprises whose initiatives and strategies have significantly contributed to Malaysia’s inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Classic Emas (Sarawak) Sdn. Bhd. (CES) is a premier aluminum extruder and fabricator, boasting state-of-the-art extrusion and fabrication facilities in both Malaysia and China. With over 40 years of experience, CES has built an extensive network of clients across the Asia Pacific, South East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the United States. Under Mr. William Koh’s leadership, CES has become recognized as a leading solution provider, offering expertise in Supply Chain Management, Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM), and Research & Development.

Alongside this, CES developed a new series of aluminum cabinet systems branded as ALUMASTER. This award-winning brand positions itself as a market leader in innovation, sustainability, and quality with its new line of aluminum cabinet systems, distinguishing itself through environmental friendliness, recyclability, and resistance to water and termites. This strategic focus not only meets evolving consumer demands but also capitalizes on the growing preference for sustainable products. The durability and resistance features of ALUMASTER’s cabinets enhance its commercial appeal, offering long-term value to customers. Besides that, emphasizing a seamless user experience, ALUMASTER ensures customer satisfaction through durable, eco-friendly solutions, supported by educational outreach and engagement strategies that foster brand loyalty.

Through CES’ efforts, ALUMASTER shifted consumer perceptions and positioned itself as a leader in eco-friendly cabinetry. The brand has made strategic partnerships with distributors and retailers and also expanded its reach, contributing to local and regional economic impact through job creation and promoting sustainability in the industry.

ALUMASTER’s expansion roadmap includes expanding its product offerings within home improvement sectors, focusing on market penetration through local partnerships and robust marketing campaigns that highlight durability and sustainability. Sustainability remains a core focus, with initiatives like using recycled materials and reducing carbon footprint setting ALUMASTER apart from competitors. Continuous feedback mechanisms ensure ongoing improvements and customer loyalty, positioning ALUMASTER for sustainable growth and leadership in the eco-friendly home improvement market.

