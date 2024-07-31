AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • insider trading

BLUETTI Portable Solar Generators Now Sold at BCF Stores in Australia

PRNewswire July 31, 2024

SYDNEY, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, has launched its portable power stations at BCF stores in Queensland and Western Australia. BCF is Australia’s top boating, camping, and fishing store. This marks a significant milestone in making sustainable energy accessible to all Australians.

Buy BLUETTI Portable Generators at These BCF Stores:

  • Mackay 8/10 Windmill Crossing Mackay QLD 4740
  • Kawana 566 Kawana Way Birtinya QLD 4575
  • Townsville 103 Duckworth St Garbutt QLD 4814
  • Mandurah 7-11 Magenta Terrace Mandurah WA 6210

BLUETTI Models Available at BCF:

Model

Capacity(Wh)

Power(W)

Weight(kg)

Outlets

AC2P

230

300

3.6

6

EB3A

268.8

600

4.6

8

AC60P

504

600

8.6

7

EB70

716

1,000

9.7

10

AC70P

864

1,000

10.7

8

AC180P

1,440

1,800

17

11

Use of BLUETTI Portable Power Stations

BLUETTI EB70 for Remote Working

Ideal for photographers, drivers, and content creators, the EB70 ensures an uninterrupted workflow in the field. Danny, a drone pilot from Sydney, says, “My BLUETTI EB70 is King,” highlighting its reliability for charging his DJ drones and Sony cameras during outdoor shoots, four-wheel drive trips, and camping adventures.

BLUETTI AC60P for Fishing and Boating

BLUETTI invented the world’s first weatherproof power stations, the AC60, AC240, and related P-Series. The AC60P is IP65-rated dust and water-resistant, perfect for construction sites, fishing, boating, beach parties, etc. 

BLUETTI AC180P for RV and Home Backup

The AC180P delivers 1,800W power, running RV appliances like heaters, fridges, and microwaves. Its UPS feature ensures a seamless switch from grid to battery power in 0.02 seconds during power outages, making it a reliable home backup solution as well.

Features of BLUETTI Portable Power Stations

BLUETTI generators use stable, long-lasting, and safe LiFePO4 batteries, which are environmentally friendly and free of toxic heavy metals like cobalt. They support fast solar and AC charging, ensuring minimal downtime. With versatile AC and DC outlets, they conveniently charge most devices during camping, outdoor adventures, emergencies, and blackouts.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI provides affordable green energy storage solutions for indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 100 countries and regions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bluetti-portable-solar-generators-now-sold-at-bcf-stores-in-australia-302209668.html

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

