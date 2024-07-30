AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
POGS CHOOSES SUSTAINABLE ABS FROM INEOS STYROLUTION FOR NEW HEADSETS FOR CHILDREN

PRNewswire July 31, 2024
  • Selected material: Novodur® ECO P2H-AT MR50
  • CO2e reduction of up to 57%, compared to conventionally produced material

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, announced today that POGS, a leading innovator in audio solutions for young listeners, has selected the ECO version of one of the company’s high-performance Novodur® grades for a new range of headphones for children. The new headsets are available in stores today.

POGS produces safe and durable headphones specifically for children. Designed to offer the safest listening experience for sensitive, developing ears, the range of headphones feature advanced technologies that limit sound output to between 70 and 85 decibels. Committed to safety, durability and sustainable innovation, POGS offers headphones that inspire responsible audio enjoyment for the next generation.

Novodur P2H-AT combines easy processing, high impact resistance and heat distortion with a high-quality surface finish. It offers excellent mechanical properties with a highly aesthetic and colourful appearance. The material is available in various sustainable ECO versions containing 30%, 50% or 70% contributions of post-consumer mechanical recycled ABS.

Compared to conventionally produced Novodur P2H-AT, the three options offer a CO2e footprint reduction of 21%, 38% and 57%, respectively. Novodur ECO’s feedstock is sourced from WEEE (waste electrical and electronic equipment), which is mainly comprised of household appliances and tools, televisions, and computers that have reached the end of their life.

Adam de Beer, Marketing lead at POGS states: “We are dedicated to delivering products that ensure the safest audio experience for young listeners while minimising environmental impact throughout our manufacturing processes. Our goal is to consistently utilise the highest quality, safest, and most sustainable materials in our products. INEOS Styrolution has proven to be a dependable partner in developing robust and durable solutions for our latest products: the Gecko 2, Elephant 2, and Turtle. We are pleased that this partnership has resulted in a plastic solution that aligns with our commitment to safety, durability, and sustainability.”

Dr. Christian Ruthard, Product Manager ECO EMEA adds: “We are particularly pleased to offer POGS an option that not only ensures a high-class surface appearance, but also allows for a variety of colours in the final product.”

About POGS:

POGS is a leading innovator in audio solutions for young listeners. POGS headphones feature advanced volume-limiting technology, keeping sound levels safe for developing ears with a maximum volume of 85 decibels. Made from lightweight, flexible, and recycled materials, POGS headphones offer a durable and comfortable fit for children of all ages. The latest lineup includes the Elephant 2, Gecko 2, and Turtle models, available in wired, wireless, and active noise-cancelling options. The wireless range integrates with the POGS app (available on Google Play and Apple App Store), offering sound controls and safety features like listening time and volume monitoring. With adjustable headbands and cushioned ear pads, POGS headphones grow with their users, ensuring a perfect fit. Designed for exceptional audio and environmental responsibility, POGS is headquartered in Amsterdam and continues to inspire responsible audio enjoyment for future generations. Learn more at www.pogsheadphones.com

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the world’s leading styrenics supplier, with a high-performing portfolio of styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS and advanced styrenic products. With more than 90 years of innovation in materials science, INEOS Styrolution is focused on customer satisfaction with differentiated solutions that provide a competitive edge as well as investments in technology that enable closed loop recyclability for styrenics while reducing our carbon emissions. INEOS Styrolution applications can be found in many everyday products across multiple industries: including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging, and toys/sports. Operating 17 production sites in nine countries, the company is a wholly owned subsidiary of INEOS Group Limited and employs approximately 3,000 people. Sales were 4.5 billion euros in 2023.

www.ineos-styrolution.com

SOURCE INEOS Styrolution GmbH

