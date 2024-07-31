NopalCyber Taps Industry Veteran to Drive Growth Demands

New Chief Revenue Officer Will Support Surging Demand in North America and Expand the Partner Ecosystem Globally

NEW YORK and HYDERABAD, India, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — NopalCyber, a global provider of managed extended detection and response (MXDR) and attack surface management (ASM) solutions, today announced the addition of team member Edward Chick, chief revenue officer (CRO). He will support growing demand in the United States market and propel further expansion of their partner ecosystem globally.

“I’m thrilled to join NopalCyber as the CRO,” stated Edward Chick. “NopalCyber is on a mission to democratize cybersecurity and integrate offensive and defensive tactics for a holistic view of cybersecurity. The unique integrated solution is attractive to end customers and partners alike.”

Edward Chick brings to his role as CRO an extensive background in driving growth globally for Fortune 500 technology leaders and innovators, including IBM and SAP. Based out of the New York office, he will support the increasing demands in the North American markets and expand the partner ecosystem globally with technology partners and integrators.

“Demand for our solutions has been growing globally,” said Varun Ira, chief executive officer at NopalCyber. “On both the client and channel side, companies want comprehensive yet flexible solutions like our proprietary Nopal360° platform and services. Expanding our US leadership team allows us to expand our ecosystem in a market seeking the strong, seamless, streamlined cybersecurity solutions NopalCyber is known for.”

Nopal360° Platform

The Nopal360° platform ingests data from all sources and applies threat intelligence, context, and expert analysis to deliver a unified view of cyber risk and actionable insights across the spectrum of security measures. Encompassing both offensive and defensive tactics, the next-generation cybersecurity platform integrates MXDR, ASM, and more into a unified cybersecurity approach enriched with actionable insights from the proprietary CIQ (Cyber Intelligence Quotient) scoring model.

Augmented with its 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC-as-a-Service) and Advisory services, NopalCyber’s comprehensive yet affordable offerings consolidate protections across the ecosystem for complete cybersecurity coverage.

About NopalCyber

NopalCyber makes cybersecurity manageable, affordable, reliable, and powerful for companies that need to be resilient and compliant. Managed extended detection and response (MXDR), attack surface management (ASM), breach and attack simulation (BAS), and advisory services fortify your cybersecurity across both offense and defense. AI-driven intelligence in our Nopal360° platform, our NopalGO mobile app, and our proprietary Cyber Intelligence Quotient (CIQ) lets clients quantify, track, and visualize their cybersecurity posture in real-time. NopalCyber democratizes cybersecurity by making enterprise-grade defenses and security operations available to organizations of all sizes.

