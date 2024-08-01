Feebee AU Launches “Green Product Collections” Section to Support Australia’s Environmental Efforts on Earth Overshoot Day

TAIPEI, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — FIRSTWEB LIMITED, an e-commerce marketing solutions provider, today announced the launch of “Green Product Collections” section on feebee.com.au , the leading comparison shopping site in Australia, to coincide with Earth Overshoot Day. This dedicated shopping destination simplifies the search for certified sustainable products across apparel, accessories, beauty, and home goods. By empowering online shoppers to make eco-conscious choices, feebee.com.au aims to expand the reach of green products and drive positive impact in Q4 2024.

“Since its launch in Australia, feebee.com.au has partnered with over 500 e-commerce platforms such as eBay, Amazon, Farfetch, MyTheresa, and ASOS, facilitating searches on over 57 million products,” said David Lu, Chairperson of FIRSTWEB LIMITED.

“At launch, nearly 1% of these products are sustainable-certified. We will continue to increase the coverage of green products and showcase them clearly and simply to encourage sustainable choices,” added Lu.

The green products section features seven focused categories: Vegan (covering Facial & Body, Cosmetics, Shoes & Accessories), Natural & Organic, Organic Cotton, Australian Native, BPA/PVC Free, Bamboo, and Toxin/Fragrance Free. Consumers can easily navigate the selection using these green product tags and identify eco-friendly options through the labelled sustainable icons.

For more information, please visit: https://feebee.com.au/

