MIFF AND MUAR FURNITURE ASSOCIATION PLANT TREES IN SABAH TO PROMOTE ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A team from Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) and its strategic partner, Muar Furniture Association (MFA), accomplished a special mission in Sabah recently to plant trees to help restore the eco-system of the Lower Kinabatangan Wildlife Sanctuary.

Over two days, on July 8 and 9, they planted 100 trees to fulfill a pledge to plant a real tree for every six virtually sowed by visitors at the 30th anniversary of MIFF, the largest furniture trade show in Southeast Asia, in March this year.

Pitching in were MIFF General Manager Ms. Kelie Lim, MFA President Mr. Steve Ong and MFA Executive Advisor Mr. Desmond Tan, who is also Malaysian Furniture Council (MFC) President.

The tree-planting campaign was supported by MFA and manufacturers, namely Ecomate Holdings, Ivorie International, Nova Talent, HengLin Home Furnishings, and Wasaniaga in a strong demonstration of the industry’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

The effort was facilitated by Animal Projects and Environment (APE) Malaysia at a reforestation site assigned by the Sabah Wildlife Department.

The Lower Kinabatangan region near Sandakan is Malaysia’s largest RAMSAR wetland site that is home to endangered species like the Borneo pygmy elephant, orang utan, proboscis monkey, rhinoceros hornbill and crocodiles.

The tree planting initiative was launched at MIFF 2024 to raise awareness for a greener planet. Close to 20,000 visitors, a third coming from 120 countries and regions, attended the show.

Ms. Kelie Lim, MIFF General Manager, said: “We’re grateful for the support of the global furniture industry and sponsors. As a leading trade show attracting international buyers from over half the world, MIFF has a real opportunity, in addition to doing business, to inspire the communities we work with to do their part for the environment. We are pleased to see the campaign has helped fostered a more relaxed and positive atmosphere among visitors this year.”

Mr. Desmond Tan, MFA Executive Advisor and MFC President, said: “This is a significant collaboration between MFA and MIFF and a timely endeavour which aligns with a sustainable furniture industry.”

Mr. Steve Ong, MFA president, said: “I’m proud to be part of this initiative. We are committed to going the extra mile with MIFF. We are not just bringing our members to participate in MIFF, but also contributing to sustainability for a better future.”

About MIFF (www.miff.com.my)

MIFF is the largest and leading export-oriented furniture trade show in Southeast Asia showcasing the widest collection of Made-in-Malaysia wooden furniture, home furniture and office furniture. Since 1995, MIFF has been a one-stop platform connecting a wider community of 20,000+ buyers from 140 countries and regions. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world.

SOURCE Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF)