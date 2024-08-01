1,000+ Medical Device Manufacturing Leaders Gather at Medtec 2024

Experts Deliver Key Insights into Industry Trends

SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Government Work Report releases in early 2024 emphasized the need to “explore new avenues in life sciences.” As a key area for developing new productivity, the medical device industry encompasses both the emerging high-end manufacturing sector and the future-focused healthcare sector. Medtec, a major exhibition for medical device design and manufacturing technology in China, has been instrumental in helping exhibitors expand their business and assisting industry peers in discovering and purchasing higher-quality products. Medtec 2024 will take place from September 25-27 at the SWEECC, covering an exhibition area of 42,000 square meters. The event will feature 1,000 exhibitors and is expected to attract over 80,000 visitors. This year, Medtec will be held alongside ADTE (Advanced Active Device Tech EXPO) and Quality Expo, offering a more comprehensive and specialized platform. The event will showcase new companies and products, and host hundreds of conferences. Click on Pre-registration to be a part of this key medical device industry event.

New Brands Set to Shape the Future of the Medical Device Industry at Medtec

Medtec 2024 will showcase nearly 1,000 exhibitors across a diverse range of exhibits and services. In addition to well-known names like Jiangsu Biosurf, ZEUS, Jouder Precision, Lubrizol, Sino-Platinum, DuPont China, and Henkel’s LOCTITE, the event will also feature emerging players such as Heraeus, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Knowles Electronics, NANGUANG HI-TECH, SBT Ultrasonic Technology, TALLERES RATERA S.A., ACNIS, Beijing Healtech Pharmaceutical Technology, JSW, Solventum China, GF Machining Solutions, Hunan Reborn Medical, Salt Medical, Wuhan GNOVO, and Meishan Youborui. These new entrants will introduce innovative products like compact pulsed lasers, ultrasonic welding machines, all-electric intelligent injection molding machines, laser microfabrication machines, and design intelligence platforms, bringing fresh energy to Medtec. These exhibitors not only bring localized technologies but also demonstrate strong product innovation capabilities. They focus on efficiency and cost control while continually updating and iterating their products based on customer needs, driving rapid development in the industry. With only two weeks left to book your booth, don’t miss this final opportunity to be part of Medtec 2024. Click here to reserve your booth now>>>

ADTE will be held alongside Medtec 2024. This exhibition will spotlight R&D and innovation in the “high-end active” sector. Participating companies include Hikimaging, QuarkMed, TE, Lemo, SmartVein, WiserScope, JoinHope Image, Chengye Hardware, LuphiTouch, GTET Electronics, Sioux Technologies, TT Motor, MWS, Cablex Wire & Cable, ATL Technology, Bossard, Menovex, and Knowles. The exhibition will feature a range of advanced products, including electrical systems and components, rigid endoscope imaging solutions, medical endoscopes, PUSH-PULL connectors, endoscope optical performance testing platforms, supporting camera modules for medical endoscopes, ultra-high-definition 4K endoscope camera systems, single-head heating tubes, infusion pump membrane switches, medical circuit board assembly and manufacturing, surgical planning and navigation systems, DC reduction motors, fastening solutions, Grandark™-DTFL-70/700 QCW thulium fiber lasers, and micro injection molding systems.

Quality Expo serves as a key resource exchange platform for quality managers. It brings together top suppliers of testing, measurement, inspection, and calibration equipment from around the world. The event features a number of quality-related conferences both before and during the exhibition, offering a comprehensive industry-academia-research integration. This makes it the ideal venue for companies looking to expand their business in the quality field. Currently, leading companies such as Zeiss, Suzhou Magnus, Keyence, TA, Marposs, Instron, Ruixi Medical, Bewise, Preclinic Medtech, Singae, Standard Robots, Shanghai WEIPU Testing, UPTON, Shanghai Kintest, Wolters Kluwer, Rely-Measure, and Sanitation & Environment Technology are confirmed participants. They will showcase a range of advanced quality inspection products, including three-axis image measurement systems, panoramic thermal imagers, intelligent leak detection technologies, electronic tensile testing machines, and fatigue durability testers. Ensuring the quality control of medical devices after mass production has been a core principle of Medtec for 20 years. With the integration of these three exhibitions, Medtec is committed to collaborating with relevant companies to drive higher quality development in the Chinese medical device industry.

Conference Revamped: Exclusive Pre-Show Meeting and Concurrent Technical Forum on New Intelligent Manufacturing of Medical Devices

To keep pace with the rapidly evolving medical device market, Medtec 2024 will expand its scale to over 100 sessions and extend its duration to four days. The Medical Device Design and Manufacturing Industry Summit Forum will kick off the event on September 24, a day before the main exhibition opens. Industry leaders will engage in in-depth discussions on a range of topics including Chinese and international regulations and policies, quality standard systems, clinical needs and research on medical-industrial integration, and cutting-edge technologies in active medical devices. Throughout the exhibition, attendees can participate in a variety of free technical and support service forums covering topics such as finishing, packaging and sterilization, plastic molding, implantation and intervention, adhesive welding, dressings, high-end active technologies, and advanced overseas manufacturing techniques. There will also be sessions on regulations and market analysis reports, with a new Consumer Healthcare Special Forum making its debut. The conference content will be comprehensively updated to reflect the latest industry trends and hot topics, helping professionals navigate the ever-changing environment.

This year, Medtec will reintroduce its high-end closed-door session: the Medical Device Design and Manufacturing Technology Industry Summit 2024. This session will feature a main forum and sub-forums, with experts and scholars from the FDA Office in China, the State Drug Administration (SDA), Standards Institute of National Institutes for Food and Drug Control, Tianjin Medical Devices Quality Supervision and Testing Center, Shanghai Jiaotong University, Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China-Japan Friendship Hospital, Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital, and industry leaders from Sinopharm. They will cover topics such as global medical device regulatory trends, the Guideline for Medical Device Business Quality Management, the latest regulations and industry standards, supply chain compliance, testing and validation of interventional medical devices, and human factors engineering in clinical medical engineering. Click to register. Register by September 15 to take advantage of early registrant rate and enjoy special discounts for group registrations.

As a highlight of the exhibition, this year’s free technical and supporting service forums will proceed as planned, with the addition of a new consumer forum. This new forum will delve into key areas including medical aesthetics, assisted reproduction, ophthalmology, and dentistry. Additionally, we will continue to offer popular forums on precision machining equipment and technology, medical device packaging and sterilization, advanced medical bonding and welding techniques, high-end digital manufacturing for medical devices, 3D printing applications in medical devices, and core components and technologies for active medical devices. These sessions will build on the success of past events and maintain the high level of engagement. Experts from leading universities and prominent hospitals — such as Beijing University of Chemical Technology, Sichuan University, Zhejiang University, South China University of Technology, Peking University School of Stomatology, and the Nanjing Stomatological Hospital, Medical School of Nanjing University — will provide in-depth analysis of current industry trends and challenges. The technical and supporting service forums have also received strong backing from companies like TRUMPF (China) Co., Ltd., SokenPack (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Alders (China) Co., Ltd., Jiangsu JITRI Sioux Technologies Co., Ltd., Zhucheng Medical Technology (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd., WuXi AppTec, Shanghai Xsanty Medtech, Hottinger Bruel & Kjaer Co., Ltd., and STMicroelectronics. Representatives from these companies will share their valuable insights and experiences. Click here to register for the event and participate in the on-site technical and supporting service forums.

For more information, please visit the official website of Medtec China: www.medtecchina.com

