RingConn Launches Gen 2 Smart Ring: Pioneering Sleep Apnea Detection with Unmatched 10 – 12 Days Battery Life

World’s Leading Provider of Cutting-Edge Smart Ring Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — RingConn today launches its Gen 2 Smart Ring on Kickstarter, featuring the first-ever integrated sleep apnea monitoring in a smart ring. This groundbreaking device offers 10 – 12 days battery life, compact hardware, and comprehensive health monitoring services.

Revolutionizing Sleep Apnea Detection

The RingConn Gen 2 addresses a critical health concern affecting millions worldwide. Approximately 936 million adults aged 30-69 years are estimated to have mild to severe sleep apnea. Of these, about 425 million adults have moderate to severe sleep apnea*, which lead to increased risk of hypertension, heart disease, and stroke. Conventional sleep apnea diagnosis PSG typically involves overnight stays in sleep laboratories, where specialized equipment measures brain waves, blood oxygen levels, and heart rate. The Gen 2 addresses this need by providing continuous sleep apnea screening, offering users daily insights into sleep health.

Since 2021, RingConn has conducted hundreds of clinical studies on sleep apnea in collaboration with multiple hospitals and research institutions, and has published several academic papers validating their approach. The company independently developed a sleep apnea recognition algorithm based on deep learning. The experimental results show the accuracy of identifying sleep apnea reached 90.7%. Currently, RingConn is actively pursuing FDA clearance for its sleep apnea monitoring feature*.

Redefining Smart Ring Capabilities – The World’s Thinnest and Lightest Smart Ring

Smart rings stand out among wearable devices for their unobtrusive design, allowing for seamless health monitoring. However, creating a health-focused smart ring presents a significant engineering challenge, as it requires integrating hundreds of components into an extremely compact space. This complexity often prevents smart rings from achieving the same level of lightness as traditional jewelry rings.

Through redesigns of key components, including the battery structure, circuit layout, chip, and charging method, the RingConn Gen 2 pushes the boundaries of wearable technology with its ultra-slim profile, featuring a minimum thickness of just 2mm and weighing a mere 2 grams in smallest size. Compared to its predecessor, the Gen 2 boasts impressive size reductions: a 12% decrease in width, a 23% reduction in thickness.

The innovation addresses the longstanding challenge of balancing sophisticated technology with user comfort. The RingConn Gen 2 represents breakthroughs in wearable technology, offering users an unprecedented combination of advanced health monitoring and exceptional wearability.

Industry-Leading Battery Life

Under the leadership of Dr. Guoxing Wang, founder of RingConn and former vice president of the IEEE Biomedical Circuits and Systems Society, the team has harnessed cutting-edge low-power technology to revolutionize smart ring capabilities. Drawing on insights from previous generation, RingConn has set a new standard in smart ring battery life. The Gen 2 offers an impressive 10 – 12 days of use per charge – doubling the endurance of competitors. When paired with its charging case, users can enjoy an unprecedented 150+ days of continuous use. This breakthrough not only redefines endurance in wearable tech but also revolutionizes convenience in the industry.

Comprehensive Health Monitoring

The RingConn Gen 2 continues to upgrade its multiple functions, establishing itself as a reliable sleep health expert. It offers accurate sleep analysis, advanced exercise metrics, stress monitoring, continuous heart rate and blood oxygen tracking, and menstrual cycle predictions for female users. RingConn will continuously enhance the smart ring’s capabilities through over-the-air software updates.

The RingConn Gen 2 is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter. Following the crowdfunding campaign, the device will be available for purchase through the company’s official website and retail partners like Amazon.

* Lancet Respir Med. 2019 Aug * This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. As a pre-diagnostic tool, the Gen 2 does not replace the diagnosis or treatment by a qualified healthcare professional.

About RingConn

Established in 2021, RingConn is a leading personal health technology company dedicated to creating innovative products and services that transform the experience of maintaining personal wellness. Guided by the principle of “Hardware + Software + Services,” RingConn aims to provide unique products and services for people’s health.

Contact:

Claudia Liu

PR Supervisor

Claudia.L@ringconn.com

SOURCE RingConn LLC