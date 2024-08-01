AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

Picarro Signs Master Agreement with Italgas, Extending Through 2031

PRNewswire August 2, 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Picarro Inc., a global leader in methane emission measurement, quantification, and reduction solutions, today announced the signing of a milestone Master Agreement with Italgas. Effective from 2024 through 2031, this strategic partnership demonstrates Italgas’ continued trust in Picarro’s technology and its commitment to sustainability, safety, and digitizing the gas network.

-

The Master Agreement encompasses the entire Italgas Group, including its affiliates ENA-ON Greece and Toscana Energia, ensuring that all subsidiaries adhere to the best practices established by Italgas. Under the terms of the agreement, Picarro will renew the entire fleet of Italgas’ vehicle-installed and handheld devices, with provisions for further expansion. Italgas will continue to operate with Picarro, using data analytics to drive further reductions in fugitive emissions, reduce odor calls from the public, and increase network safety.

Key Highlights of the Agreement:

  • Long-Term Investment: The contract spans eight years, from 2024 to 2031, reflecting a significant commitment from both parties.
  • Comprehensive Coverage: The agreement includes all Italgas Group affiliates, ensuring uniformity in best practices across the organization.
  • Fleet Renewal and Expansion: The contract covers the renewal of Italgas’ entire fleet of Picarro devices, with the flexibility to accommodate future growth.
  • Strategic Goals Alignment: This partnership supports Italgas in achieving its ambitious sustainability, safety, and digital network transformation targets.

Paolo Gallo, CEO of Italgas, commented on the significance of this partnership: “Our collaboration with Picarro is a testament to our shared vision of a sustainable and technologically advanced future for the gas industry. Picarro’s innovative solutions are instrumental in helping us achieve our goals of reducing emissions, enhancing safety, and digitizing our operations.”

About Picarro

Picarro leads in leak management and emissions reduction, providing operators with tools to revolutionize risk management. The enterprise solution helps lower emissions, optimize asset management, and reduce costs within a unified framework. With Picarro technology and analytics, operators can proactively manage leaks, prioritize critical issues, and assess gas system health and performance continuously. For more information, visit www.picarro.com/gas.

For further information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Tracy Boyd
Marketing Communications
Picarro, Inc.
tboyd@picarro.com

 

SOURCE Picarro, Inc.

Latest News

