OutSystems Unveils Speaker Line-Up at ONE Conference

Industry leaders from Axos Bank, Bosch, Carrefour, Gartner, Roche and more to participate in 2024 speaker program

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OutSystems, a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, today announced the line-up of industry leaders speaking at ONE: OutSystems NextStep Experience , the conference showcasing the next generation of app development with generative AI.

Scheduled to take place from October 15-16 in Amsterdam at the RAI Convention Center, attendees will hear insights from the global OutSystems community, learn from the industry’s leading application development visionaries, and explore the latest powerful trends surrounding GenAI-powered software development .

The agenda for ONE Conference features influential leaders, spanning industries from banking to retail, who will discuss how to drive business impact and transformation with low-code application development, including:

Oleksandr Matvitskyy, Senior Director Analyst, Gartner

Dan Lynch, Head of Solution Design, Acacium Group

Nora Almonif, Head of Business Technology, Arab National Bank

Kevin Hearn, SVP, Head of Consumer Bank Development, Axos Bank

Stijn Stabel, Chief Technology Officer, Carrefour

Elizabeth Thomason, Head of Low-code Application Development, Crown Prosecution Service

, Head of Low-code Application Development, Ingo Paas, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer, Green Cargo AB

Dominic Cugini , EVP, Chief Transformation Officer, KeyBank

Dominic Cugini, EVP, Chief Transformation Officer, KeyBank

Kyle Dumont, Senior Director, Digital Transformation, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Juliane Ludwig, Tribelead Automation and LowCode Platforms, Robert Bosch GmbH

Randolph Rife, Global Informatics Product Manager, Roche

Najma Alwadi, Chief Technology Officer, Tamkeen

Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO of OutSystems, will headline the keynote to reveal how the fusion of low-code and generative AI is revolutionizing application delivery. Additional executive speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

“As GenAI in software development rises rapidly, the ONE Conference is a unique opportunity to share learnings and accelerate future innovation at a pivotal moment for the industry,” said Rosado. “We are very proud of our OutSystems community and look forward to bringing together an inspiring group of developers, tech enthusiasts and industry leaders to discuss how the latest trends are shaping the roadmap for the next generation of application development.”



The ONE Conference will provide attendees with practical skills and knowledge, featuring customer-led sessions and OutSystems partners that will showcase how low-code has helped organizations across every sector to transform and modernize legacy systems. With more than 30 partners onsite, the diamond sponsors for 2024 include KPMG and NTT Data. Gold sponsors include Aaseya Software Services, Axians, Fujitsu, Inetum, Noesis, OSQuay, Providit, valantic (formally Do iT Lean). The full list, including additional sponsor brands can be found here .

For more information about the ONE Conference, including registration details, please click here.

About OutSystems

OutSystems is a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, empowering IT leaders with a better way to build the software that matters most. The OutSystems platform helps companies develop, deploy, and maintain mission-critical applications by unifying and automating the entire software lifecycle. With OutSystems, organizations leverage GenAI to deliver software instantaneously, adapt faster to changing requirements, and reduce technical debt by building on a future-proof platform. Helping customers achieve their business goals by addressing key strategic initiatives, OutSystems delivers software up to 10x faster than traditional development. Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to tackle their impossible projects and turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward.

Founded in 2001, the company’s network spans more than 750,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 75+ countries across 21 industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com .

