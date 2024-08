We are advised by WorkJam that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, WorkJam Announces $20 Million Investment from Export Development Canada to Expand International Operations, issued 01-Aug-2024 over PR Newswire.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.