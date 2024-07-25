AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Jia He presents a plethora of dishes to celebrate National Day month with a complete feast

PRNewswire August 2, 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Jia He Grand and Jia He Chinese Restaurant presents a full spread of offers and platters to celebrate National Day month of August as Singapore turns 59 years.

Guests can enjoy luxurious yet affordable dining experiences from 25 July 2024 to 31 August 2024, featuring creative and exquisite menus prepared by the culinary team at Jia He. Guests get to discover a wide array of culinary delights, including:

  • Chilled Avocado, Melon & Berries with Pan-seared Scallop
    in Kueh Pie Tee Cup, Steamed Pork, Sea Cucumber and
    Matsutake Mushroom Dumpling, Crispy-baked Savoury
    Pork “Snow Pear” Dumpling
  • Traditional Laksa Noodle with Tiger King Prawn
  • Crisp-baked Pumpkin Medallion with Phoenix Prawn in
    Soy Milk Served with Dragon Fruit Tempura
  • Traditional Chili Crab
    (served with Crisp-fried Mantou)

At the feast, a selection of premium French wines awaits:
x1 Bottle Selection of Premium Wine at $59++ (Usual Price from $80++ to $128++)

  • Clarendelle Rouge by Haut Brion 2016

Crafted by Chateau Haut-Brion winemaking team

  • Reserve De Sociando Mallet 2014
  • Domaine Parent Bourgogne Cote D’or Pinot Noir 2019
    (While Stocks Last)

To enhance the experience, a range of delectable treats and exclusive offers will be accessible to diners from 1 August until 31 August 2024 such as:

  • *Weekend Dim Sum Brunch – 1st Seating Min. 4 Adults at $28.00++ per person*
  • *Dinner Feast Buffet with special promotion now on Weekday and Weekends in August with
    Min. 4 Adult Diners at $38.50++ per person (U.P. $42.80++).
    Guests would be able to have a satisfactory feast and savour a full spread of dishes at the special
    rate with a time limit of 1 hour 45 minutes per session.
  • *20% Off All Ala Carte Menus & Selected Wines excludes Set Menus & Dim Sum Ala Carte Menu

*Not valid on Public Holiday.
*Terms and Conditions apply.

Reservations Required.

Visit https://jiahe.com.sg for National Day Month Menu and details.

Actual Dish Presentation may differ from photos shown.

#JiaHeChineseRestaurant #JiaHeGrand #Ndp

#JiaHeNdp

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion
For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466
Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg
1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel
For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788
Email: jiahegrand@jiahe.com.sg
One Farrer Hotel, Level 1
1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

For media enquiries, please contact:
Ms Sharon Vu
Vu Marcoms, engagevu
https://vumarcoms.com 
https://engagevu.biz , https://www.engagevu.com
Mobile (65) 8138 6913
Email: sharonvu@engagevusg.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/jia-he-presents-a-plethora-of-dishes-to-celebrate-national-day-month-with-a-complete-feast-302213263.html

SOURCE Jia He Chinese Restaurant, Jia He Grand

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.