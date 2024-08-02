AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Entrepreneurial contest seeks innovative student teams from across the globe

PRNewswire August 2, 2024

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Teams of aspiring student entrepreneurs from around the world can enter the third Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) Global Entrepreneurial Dream Chasers Competition until 30 September 2024.

The competition, also known as the JITRI Cup, is a project-based learning opportunity where university students pitch innovative business ideas and develop entrepreneurial thinking skills. Besides cash prizes, winning teams can receive one-on-one technopreneur mentorship.

XJTLU, the National Innovation Center par Excellence (NICE), the Jiangsu Industrial Technology Research Institute (JITRI), and the National Innovation Institute of Excellent Engineers (Shanghai), all in China, are the competition organisers.

Prizes

Cash prizes that total 270,000 RMB will be awarded to 60 teams:

  • The three First Prize-winning teams will receive 20,000 RMB;
  • the nine Second Prize-winning teams will receive 10,000 RMB;
  • the 18 Third Prize-winning teams will receive 5,000 RMB; and
  • the 30 Excellence Prize-winning teams 1,000 RMB.

All the 60 winning teams will have an opportunity to win other prizes, including a one-on-one technopreneur mentorship (which can be online and with an English-speaking mentor).

Basic Requirements

  • Students from around the world are eligible to participate in the competition, with the option to participate fully online;
  • each team should include 2-6 members;
  • each member can participate in only one team and each team can submit only one project; and
  • the pitched projects should relate to one of the three themes: 1) green and intelligent technology 2) healthy living and cultural technology 3) finance and business innovation.

For detailed requirements and how to participate, please visit the official webpage of the competition.

Key Dates

  • 11 May–30 September: registration
  • 1–31 October: first round
  • 1–30 November: second round
  • 1–15 December: final round

To ask a question, please email EEH@xjtlu.edu.cn.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/entrepreneurial-contest-seeks-innovative-student-teams-from-across-the-globe-302213329.html

SOURCE Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.