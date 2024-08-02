AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

BingX Perpetual Contract Market Officially Launched on TradingView

PRNewswire August 3, 2024

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces the launch of its perpetual contract market on TradingView, a social media network and analysis platform for traders and investors. This integration brings a seamless trading experience to our users, offering unparalleled convenience and access to professional analytical tools. Previously, BingX users could trade standard futures on Tradingview. This time it supports both Coin-margined and USD-margined (including USDT and USDC) perpetual futures trading. BingX users can now view the BingX perpetual futures market directly on TradingView, making it easier than ever to monitor and analyze trading opportunities.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented on the new integration, stating, “We’re incredibly excited to bring the BingX perpetual futures market to TradingView. This integration allows our users to seamlessly leverage the advanced charting and analytical tools of TradingView without manually importing updated watchlists, making their trading experience more efficient and insightful. Our goal is to provide the best tools and platforms for our traders, and this integration is a significant step in that direction.”

Take Your Trading to the Next Level

This integration ensures that all your favorite trading pairs are readily available, allowing you to focus on making informed trading decisions. TradingView is renowned for its comprehensive analytical tools, social networking features, and mobile app capabilities. By connecting your BingX account with TradingView, you gain access to a robust suite of charting functions, real-time data, and a vibrant community of traders and investors. This integration not only enhances your trading experience but also provides you with the insights needed to capitalize on market trends.

The BingX and TradingView integration is designed to cater to both novice and professional traders. Whether you are looking to refine your trading strategies or stay ahead of market movements, the combined features of BingX and TradingView provide a powerful platform to achieve your goals. As BingX continues to innovate and expand our offerings, it invites traders from around the world to join its community and experience the convenience and efficiency of trading perpetuals on TradingView.

About BingX 

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bingx-perpetual-contract-market-officially-launched-on-tradingview-302213443.html

SOURCE BingX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.