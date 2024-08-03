WorkJam Announces $20 Million Investment from Export Development Canada to Expand International Operations

Company Will Use New Funding to Fuel Business Development Across Europe and Asia

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — WorkJam , the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, announced it has received a $20 million investment from Export Development Canada (EDC) to expand its international operations. WorkJam will use the new funding to fuel its international marketing efforts in Europe and Asia.

“With global travel breaking records this summer, millions of frontline workers across hospitality, food service, retail, logistics and other industries are facing unprecedented pressure to deliver excellent customer experiences,” said Steven Kramer, CEO of WorkJam. “Given these challenges, companies worldwide are looking to equip their hourly employees with digital tools that give them more control over their schedules and drive productivity, retention and workplace satisfaction. This new investment will enable us to accelerate our international expansion and we’re extremely grateful for EDC’s confidence and support as we fulfill our mission to empower frontline workers globally.”

As Canada’s export credit agency, EDC helps Canadian companies of all sizes grow internationally with a strong focus on accelerating the international growth of medium-sized businesses. The organization provides capital, trade knowledge, insurance and global connections to support and develop sustainable trade between Canada and the world, enhancing the country’s competitiveness in the global marketplace.

WorkJam’s customers include multiple Fortune 500 companies across the retail, travel and hospitality, manufacturing and logistics, and healthcare industries. Over half of the company’s enterprise customers operate internationally and rely on WorkJam’s robust compliance framework and in-line translation support in 50 languages to digitize workflows and connect their frontline workforces in different geographies. Millions of frontline employees across more than 50 countries already use WorkJam’s digital platform for scheduling, learning, task management, two-way communication, workflow automation and more.

“WorkJam is a global leader in frontline workforce orchestration and a Canadian technology success story,” said Guillermo Freire, EDC’s Senior Vice-President, Mid-Market Group. “We are proud to support this high-growth, medium-sized business as it continues to scale up and accelerate its international growth. WorkJam is helping enterprises across the globe digitize their non-desk workforces to increase efficiency and profitability while improving the daily work experience of tens of millions of frontline employees.”

WorkJam’s platform combines scheduling capabilities, an open shift marketplace, task management capabilities, bi-directional communication, mobile learning, surveys and more. The company’s unified set of mobile or desktop-based modules can be deployed separately or together in as few as five days.

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more – all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionize the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in 50 languages with inline translations, the app helps organizations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration®. To learn more, visit WorkJam.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians.

For more information and to learn how we can help your company, visit www.edc.ca .

