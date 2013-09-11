AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Altair to Showcase Cutting-Edge Engineering, Data Analytics, and AI Technologies at Land Forces 2024

PRNewswire August 5, 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, is excited to announce it will showcase a range of groundbreaking technologies designed to enhance the efficiency, performance, and safety of engineering processes at Land Forces 2024, taking place from September 11-13 in Melbourne, Australia.

Altair

Expert-led presentations will offer an in-depth look at how these solutions can be applied to real-world challenges. Highlights of Altair’s in-booth presentations include:

  • GenAI with Altair® RapidMiner®: Zero-Code ML/AI for Engineers: Discover how Altair RapidMiner empowers engineers to implement machine learning and AI without coding expertise. This session will highlight common engineering use cases and the transformative potential of generative AI in driving innovation and efficiency.
  • AI-Powered Engineering Simulation: Learn about the embedded AI tools within Altair® HyperWorks®, our design and simulation platform. This presentation will cover how AI streamlines complex engineering tasks and introduce Altair® romAI™ for enhanced simulation processes.
  • Offroad Vehicle Dynamics: Gain insights into integrated simulation techniques for comprehensive vehicle performance analysis. This session will highlight multiphysics modeling for a holistic view of vehicle performance and showcase advanced tire modeling with PM FlexTire for precise interaction analysis. Attendees will also learn about calibrated sand/soil models in Altair® EDEM™ and how realistic terrain modeling enhances simulation accuracy.
  • STANAG Mine Blast and Air-Burst Simulations for Armored Vehicles: This session will focus on calibrated STANAG models for accurate mine blast simulations and advanced techniques for air-burst threat simulations. Attendees will learn about critical factors for occupant survivability and advanced ALE/FEA coupling for detailed, accurate results.
  • Efficient Electromagnetic Environment Modeling Using Altair’s High Frequency Electromagnetic Suite: Discover how optimal antenna placement can enhance performance and reduce interference. This session will cover advanced tools for EMC/EMI analysis and radiation hazard assessment, providing insights into accurate signal behavior prediction.

Click here for more information and to register for Altair’s presentations at Land Forces 2024. Attendees are invited to visit Altair at Booth #J023 to explore the latest innovations in AI, engineering simulation, and more.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate 

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan 

Stephen Palmtag

+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111

corp-newsroom@altair.com 

ir@altair.com

Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Charlotte Hartmann

+49 7031 6208 0

emea-newsroom@altair.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/altair-to-showcase-cutting-edge-engineering-data-analytics-and-ai-technologies-at-land-forces-2024-302208033.html

SOURCE Altair

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.