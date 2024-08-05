ESY SUNHOME Announces Strategic Partnership with Renewables Warehouse and Hosts Promotional Event in Canberra

CANBERRA, Australia, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ESY SUNHOME is delighted to announce the establishment of a strategic partnership with Renewables Warehouse. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in ESY SUNHOME’s development in the Australian market. Together, the partners are committed to expanding and developing their business in Australia, bringing innovative renewable energy solutions to more communities.

To launch this partnership, ESY SUNHOME and Renewables Warehouse held a promotional event at the Canberra Centre from August 2 to 4, 2024. The event aimed to officially announce the partnership and enhance brand influence and recognition in the local market. During the event, special offers were introduced for the HM6 product: customers purchasing a 10 kWh system (including two batteries) in August will receive a 15 kWh battery system (including three batteries); customers purchasing a 15 kWh system (including three batteries) will receive a 25 kWh battery system (including five batteries), with free installation and delivery services.

Jerry Yang, General Manager of ESY SUNHOME Australia, stated: “We sincerely thank the hardworking teams at Renewables Warehouse and ESY SUNHOME for their dedication and contributions. Their efforts and perseverance have made this collaboration possible. We are excited and hopeful for our future endeavors with Renewables Warehouse. Meanwhile, we will continuously improve our technology and services to earn the trust of more customers, becoming a reliable partner for everyone. ESY SUNHOME will actively engage with the community, inviting everyone to experience our brand and professional products firsthand. We promise that your expectations will not be disappointed.”

The promotional event attracted significant attention, with enthusiastic on-site orders, further enhancing ESY SUNHOME’s offline visibility and deepening its presence in the Australian market.

ESY SUNHOME has warehouses and offices in Sydney, Australia, providing comprehensive technical support and after-sales service. The HM6 product has passed the Australian CEC certification, meeting local installation standards to ensure product quality and safety.

ESY SUNHOME understands that compliant products are essential to gaining customer trust and market recognition. The HM series products have successively obtained grid connection and safety certifications in multiple countries, including the Australian CEC certification. CEC certification is a prerequisite for product sales and installation in the Australian market. Products with CEC certification are recognized for their quality and safety by authoritative institutions, enhancing trust among consumers and partners.

In addition, ESY SUNHOME is set to launch the HM5 single-phase energy storage system. This product builds on the excellent features of the HM6, adjusted to meet specific market demands. The HM5 single-phase energy storage system retains the main functions of the HM6, with reduced inverter power from 6kW to 5kW through step-down technology to comply with regulations in more countries, catering to a broader range of market needs. The HM5 is in the final stages of preparation for launch and will meet CEC certification in Australia and grid connection and safety certifications in multiple European countries. Stay tuned.

