Ricoh Achieves ‘Gold Provider’ Partner Status with CISCO in the Asia-Pacific Region

TOKYO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ricoh and its affiliates have been awarded the esteemed ‘Gold Provider’ Partner status in the Asia-Pacific region by Cisco, a worldwide leader in networking and security, marking a new chapter in the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

This accolade, which was awarded following a comprehensive evaluation, where Ricoh showcased its expertise in implementing managed services, Cisco SD-WAN, and Cisco Meraki solutions, underscores the company’s dedication to innovation and exceptional customer support. It acknowledges Ricoh’s excellence in delivering top-tier Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) and Meraki solutions and solidifies Ricoh’s standing as a trusted partner for businesses aiming to optimise their network infrastructure and advance digital transformation initiatives.

“We are honoured to be recognised as a Cisco Gold Provider,” said Kei Uesugi, Managing Director of Ricoh Asia-Pacific. “This achievement reflects our team’s commitment and proficiency in delivering state-of-the-art managed SD-WAN services and Cisco Meraki solutions. We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Cisco and continue supporting SMB customers across the Asia-Pacific region.”

To achieve Gold Provider Partner status and support SMBs and other customers across the region, Ricoh APAC established the Ricoh Regional Network Operations Center (NOC) in 2022. Located in Malaysia, the NOC serves as a shared service hub, enabling Ricoh offices throughout Asia-Pacific to offer high-value managed services at a reduced cost, complemented by on-site technical support available in eleven countries across the region.

As a Cisco Gold Provider Partner, Ricoh gains access to a wealth of resources, including advanced training, technical support, and marketing opportunities. This partnership will further enhance Ricoh’s Managed Services capabilities, providing customers with even more robust and reliable networking solutions.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Ricoh as a valued Gold Provider Partner,” said Michiko Kamata, Managing Director of APJC Distributor and SMB Sales. “Ricoh’s commitment to excellence, deep understanding of Cisco technology, and focus on the SMB market make them an ideal partner. Together, we will empower businesses across the Asia-Pacific region to embrace digital transformation and achieve their strategic goals.”

Ricoh’s Gold Provider Partner status reinforces its position as a leading provider of Managed Services. With a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and technological innovation, Ricoh continues to drive digital transformation for SMBs and businesses of all sizes in the Asia-Pacific region.

