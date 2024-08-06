AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CrowdProperty Australia Investment Trust receives favourable rating from SQM Research

PRNewswire August 6, 2024

SYDNEY, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CrowdProperty Australia’s real estate debt investment fund has achieved a ‘favourable’ 3.75-star rating from SQM Research. This rating signifies the fund’s “moderate potential to outperform over the medium-to-long term” and makes it a strong candidate for inclusion on most approved product lists (APLs).

In awarding a 3.75-star ‘favourable’ rating, the SQM Research report highlighted the funds’ robust backing from its UK-based partner (CrowdProperty UK), which has over 11 years of experience and a proven track record of writing over £404 million ($797m) in construction loans with an average return of 8.01%. The report also emphasised the funds’ innovative proprietary technology-based loan management and investment platform, which allows for direct investor access, efficient administration, and high scalability of the business.

CrowdProperty Australia CEO David Ingram said the SQM favourable rating underscored CrowdProperty’s commitment to providing reliable, high-performing investment opportunities to all investors.

“This is credit to the expertise in our team and the significant investment we have made in embedding technology and best practice into our processes,” Mr Ingram said.

“This is well beyond the maturity of the business and allows CrowdProperty to bring high performing, first mortgage secured investment opportunities to everyone from retail to institutional investors.”

Key highlights of the rating:

  • Favourable 3.75-star rating: Indicates moderate potential to outperform over the medium-to-long term.
  • Strong backing: Supported by an 11-year established UK-based partner with a solid track record in construction loans.
  • Innovative platform: Technology-driven lending platform designed for both retail and wholesale investors.
  • Conservative LVR: Portfolio loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 54%. Maximum of 70% LVR per facility.

About CrowdProperty

CrowdProperty is a marketplace lending platform providing finance to SME property developers and investment opportunities to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors.

Property developers seeking loans for their projects submit applications, which are subject to a rigorous due diligence process from CrowdProperty’s in-house property development specialists. If approved, the project is listed on the platform, where the CrowdProperty investor community can select projects to invest in and fund. Investors can invest across a range of project loans diversified by project type, location, and loan term.

Once the project is complete and the developer repays the loan, investors’ capital is returned along with the interest income.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/crowdproperty-australia-investment-trust-receives-favourable-rating-from-sqm-research-302214093.html

SOURCE CrowdProperty Australia

