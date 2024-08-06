OutSystems Celebrates Decade-Long Digital Transformation Journey with Toyota Motor Corporation

23 Toyota Group companies adopt OutSystems as their enterprise low-code application development platform

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OutSystems, a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, today celebrates ten years of successful digital transformation with Toyota Motor Corporation, one of the world’s leading automakers. This partnership with OutSystems is a cornerstone of Toyota’s transformation from a car manufacturer to a leading mobility company, developing products and services that enhance the future of mobility by accelerating digital transformation by implementing a productive and flexible IT environment free from legacy development .

Toyota introduced the “Sheet Metal System,” the first fully-fledged application, to modernize its large-scale legacy systems, which achieved approximately a 30% reduction in work hours compared to conventional development methods. Following this success, Toyota accelerated its scale of implementation of OutSystems , starting with the migration of a system for managing the production of procured parts, and subsequently expanding the scope of application to the broader Toyota Group by 2020. As of October 2023, 23 Toyota Group companies located globally, from Europe to Asia-Pacific, utilize OutSystems, particularly Toyota Motor Corporation which is leveraging the platform in over 70 projects across various business domains. This utilization extends beyond legacy modernization, including front-end development to connect legacy systems with users.

“In the 10 years since its introduction, OutSystems has become the obvious choice for development projects within the Toyota Group. We feel that the speed and quality of delivery have improved, and user satisfaction has also increased”, says Atsushi Inagaki, General Manager of DX Promotion Division at Toyota Motor Corporation. “In addition to these requirements, as a global company, we also had to consider the scalability of a tool like this when looking to expand the scope to overseas locations. We determined that OutSystems aligns exceedingly well with our criteria.”

With 40% of Asia-Pacific’s top 2,000 organizations’ revenue forecasted on generating digital products, services and experiences by 2026, digital transformation prevails as a key area for investment and growth in the region. Partnerships aimed at digitizing operations are paramount as business leaders create sustainable growth, built upon digital-first strategies to maintain a competitive edge.

“Digital transformation for businesses today is vital for enhancing agility, driving growth and enhancing customer experiences. We are honored to be a trusted partner of Toyota and use our expertise in helping companies develop, deploy, and maintain mission-critical applications to bolster the Group’s digital transformation journey,” said Paulo Rosado, CEO and founder of OutSystems. “This 10-year milestone underscores our commitment to helping businesses innovate through software by tackling complex digital transformation projects and the legacy modernization challenges holding them back.”

Toyota is currently looking to strengthen its deployment of OutSystems, including establishing evaluation indicators for projects adopting the platform and improving the operational and maintenance structure to fully harness its features. To learn more, click here .

About OutSystems

OutSystems is a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, empowering IT leaders with a better way to build the software that matters most. The OutSystems platform helps companies develop, deploy, and maintain mission-critical applications by unifying and automating the entire software lifecycle. With OutSystems, organizations leverage GenAI to deliver software instantaneously, adapt faster to changing requirements, and reduce technical debt by building on a future-proof platform. Helping customers achieve their business goals by addressing key strategic initiatives, OutSystems delivers software up to 10x faster than traditional development. Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to tackle their impossible projects and turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward.

Founded in 2001, the company’s network spans more than 750,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 75+ countries across 21 industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com .

