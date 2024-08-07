Deltek Named a Best Employer Brand in Asia for the 12th Year

Deltek’s Philippines office has been recognized by the World HRD Congress as an HR leader in Asia and The Philippines

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it has been honored as one of Asia’s best employer brands. Since 2012, Deltek has received this recognition twelve times from the World HRD Congress. The awards highlight employers from several geographical regions in Asia that are committed to creating positive experiences for employees. The awards recognize the top organizations within Asia that are exemplary within HR and have used marketing communications effectively for Human Resources development.

Deltek’s workforce in The Philippines distinguished itself from other nominees through its award-winning Talent Management and Employee Engagement strategies by utilizing communications effectively to attract, retain, and develop talent. In addition to Deltek being named a Best Employer Brand, Cecille Manlapaz, CHRP®, Senior Director of APAC and EMEA Talent Acquisition at Deltek, has once again been recognized as a Top Most HR Leader in The Philippines and in Asia for her work to drive positive change, foster a culture of inclusivity, and implement effective HR strategies.

“On behalf of the entire Deltek team, I’d like to express my gratitude to the World HRD Congress for this prestigious award,” said Ed Hutner, SVP of Human Resources at Deltek. “Deltek’s success wouldn’t be possible without our employees. We’re proud that our team in The Philippines has been recognized again for the collaboration and passion that they bring to work every day.”

