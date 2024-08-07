AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Deltek Named a Best Employer Brand in Asia for the 12th Year

PRNewswire August 8, 2024

Deltek’s Philippines office has been recognized by the World HRD Congress as an HR leader in Asia and The Philippines 

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it has been honored as one of Asia’s best employer brands. Since 2012, Deltek has received this recognition twelve times from the World HRD Congress. The awards highlight employers from several geographical regions in Asia that are committed to creating positive experiences for employees. The awards recognize the top organizations within Asia that are exemplary within HR and have used marketing communications effectively for Human Resources development.

Deltek - Know more. Do more.

Deltek’s workforce in The Philippines distinguished itself from other nominees through its award-winning Talent Management and Employee Engagement strategies by utilizing communications effectively to attract, retain, and develop talent. In addition to Deltek being named a Best Employer Brand, Cecille Manlapaz, CHRP®, Senior Director of APAC and EMEA Talent Acquisition at Deltek, has once again been recognized as a Top Most HR Leader in The Philippines and in Asia for her work to drive positive change, foster a culture of inclusivity, and implement effective HR strategies.

“On behalf of the entire Deltek team, I’d like to express my gratitude to the World HRD Congress for this prestigious award,” said Ed Hutner, SVP of Human Resources at Deltek. “Deltek’s success wouldn’t be possible without our employees. We’re proud that our team in The Philippines has been recognized again for the collaboration and passion that they bring to work every day.”  

Learn more about Deltek’s award-winning team.

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

Deltek Contact:
Deltek Media Relations Team
press@Deltek.com

 

SOURCE Deltek

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.