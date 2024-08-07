AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CGTN: Clean bill of health for Chinese swimmers: over 600 tests, zero violations

PRNewswire August 7, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The swimmers from Team China in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games have been exposed to a plethora of anti-doping tests, and no violations have been found, despite accusations circulating in some media outlets.

The fact is that Chinese swimmers are the most tested athletes for the pool in Paris.

The total number of tests on the Chinese swimming team has exceeded 600 since January 2024, with each swimmer having been tested approximately 21 times, while their major rivals have been tested on average four to six times, according to official statistics from World Aquatics released on July 23. World Aquatics is the international federation recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for administering international competitions in water sports.

“They are fully tested,” according to Mark Adams, communications director of the IOC, at a press conference on August 2.

Some of the tests were conducted just to provide “peace of mind” to the rest of the athletes, said Pau Gasol, an IOC member and two-time NBA champion.

“Multiple times in the early hours of the day and night, it’s not easy for the athletes, especially because it disrupts rest, training, and other schedules,” Gasol noted.

“As an athlete, I appreciate the cooperation of the Chinese swimmers in this case,” Gasol said. “Hopefully, this will not happen more often to any other athletes from other countries.”

Testing found no violations

The intensive testing on Team China “is a good way to prove its clarity,” Dong Jun, a sports commentator based in Beijing, told CGTN. “The result will speak for everything.”

Some media reports cited the positive test results of 23 Chinese swimmers back in 2021, seven months before the Tokyo Olympics. However, an investigation showed that the swimmers took the banned substances by accidentally eating contaminated food, an occurrence not so uncommon across the globe.

“There were no infringements or violations of the anti-doping rules [in this case],” said David Lappartient, member of the Foundation Board of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Lappartient, who is also an IOC member and the president of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee, told CGTN that was “clearly the conclusion” of WADA and the independent prosecutors involved.

“There is no reason to doubt WADA’s position regarding this case,” Lappartient said.

China’s anti-doping efforts

China has been striving with its anti-doping work. The China Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) said on July 25 that they will work with all related parties to ensure the integrity of global anti-doping governance.

This stance was echoed by the country’s foreign ministry. The ministry’s spokesperson Lin Jian said in June that the Chinese government takes a “zero-tolerance” attitude toward doping, strictly complies with the World Anti-Doping Code, and resolutely safeguards athletes’ health and fair play in sports.

Anti-doping is also an important part of China’s blueprint for sports development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025). The blueprint involves upgrading the anti-doping system, revising related laws, and developing innovative technologies for drug detection.

Link: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-08-06/Green-light-for-Chinese-swimmers-over-600-tests-zero-violations-1vQBLaIz41a/p.html

SOURCE CGTN

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.