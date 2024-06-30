Hyatt, Manulife and Herbert Smith Freehills Empower Young Students in Hong Kong and Singapore through 2024 Diversity Immersion Program

Fourteen university students from diverse backgrounds, including those from minority, ethnic and LGBTQ+ communities, gain insights in unique multi-industry internship program

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hyatt, Manulife, and Herbert Smith Freehills announced today the successful completion of the Diversity Immersion Program (DIP). Held for the 4th and 2nd consecutive years in Hong Kong and Singapore respectively, the DIP aims to foster diversity and inclusion within the three organizers’ businesses while delivering meaningful career-development experiences for participants.

This year a total of 14 students in Hong Kong and Singapore from diverse backgrounds, including those from minority, ethnic, and LGBTQ+ communities, immersed themselves in first-hand experience across the legal, hospitality, and financial services industries. The immersion included deep involvement in interactions with senior leaders and active participation in major company events such as Hyatt’s regional Pride Panel discussion in June, attended by colleagues from across Asia Pacific. In both cities, Herbert Smith Freehills hosted a workshop by the founder of period poverty social enterprise Luüna, where the interns developed campaigns to challenge stigma and support issues that matter to people in the workplace.

The DIP was born out of the values shared by Hyatt, Manulife, and Herbert Smith Freehills and their commitment to nurturing an inclusive culture within their businesses as well as the broader community. Over the past four years, the partners have worked tirelessly to evolve the program, expanding it from Hong Kong to Singapore last year and continuously striving to enhance the depth of experience for participants. The annual initiative offers a unique perspective among other internship schemes by not only giving participants the chance to gain deeper understanding across multiple industries, but also giving them the opportunity to share their insights from which the organizing companies can learn – creating an exchange that supports a truly inclusive culture where everyone can contribute and be their true self.

Yi Zhang, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Asia Pacific, Hyatt, said, “The Diversity Immersion Program is initiated and introduced to Hyatt by Gordon Chan, Senior Vice President of Legal, Asia Pacific which demonstrates our leaders’ passion for its meaningful purpose for a more inclusive workplace. Now the program has evolved into one of the most significant pillars in Hyatt’s efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within our business in Asia Pacific, reflecting our purpose of caring for others so they can be their best. In collaboration with Manulife and Herbert Smith Freehills, we are happy to create opportunities to share knowledge and insights that will help our talented participants navigate their future careers while strengthening our understanding of how to engage the next generation of leaders. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and further developing the program in the coming years.”

Sudesh Thevasenabathy, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Asia, Manulife, said, “Since its inception 4 years ago, this one-of-a-kind cross industry Diversity Immersion Program had the privilege of showcasing the wonderful hidden talents of Hong Kong and Singapore’s young diverse communities as they spend one month at Manulife, Hyatt and Herbert Smith Freehills with access to all levels of the organization. At Manulife, we believe that strength lies in embracing our differences and that diversity plays a key role in driving innovation and growth within our company. Programs like these provide potential employers opportunities to identify amazing talent from underrepresented communities to build and create an inclusive workforce of the future. Truly humbled by the partnership between our three companies, hoping it will encourage others to do the same.”

Simon Chapman, Asia Head of Disputes, Herbert Smith Freehills, said, “We’re delighted to have contributed again to the Diversity Immersion Program. The program reflects our firm’s culture and our desire to work with clients, community groups, and others to enhance diversity and inclusion in Hong Kong and Singapore. Many of our people and our clients gave their time again to support the participants as they begin their careers and, as always, we deeply valued the insights that the participants shared with us in return – insights that will help us to improve our workplace and diversity and inclusion initiatives.”

Hyatt, Manulife, and Herbert Smith Freehills collaborated with NGOs including the CareER Association, SENsational Foundation, and Diverse Minds to recruit student candidates for the DIP. Participants were selected based on their merit as well as their commitment to and understanding of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

As a former DIP participant, Quinn Wong, now Campus Recruitment Officer, Manulife Asia, said, “The Diversity Immersion Program was a transformative experience. As someone from a grassroots background, this program helped me develop a clear vision and determination for pursuing a career in a multinational corporate environment. At the same time, the insights I gained around championing inclusion have strengthened my resolve to make a meaningful impact in this space. I’m excited to bring these lessons to my current role at Manulife as a campus recruitment officer, where I look forward to finding ways to support talented individuals from all backgrounds in thriving within a global, dynamic professional setting.”

