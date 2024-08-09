AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MFE Formwork Technology Sdn Bhd: Setting New Benchmarks in the Construction Industry

PRNewswire August 9, 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Having done business in over 54 countries across the globe from New Zealand to Latin America, MFE Formwork Technology Sdn Bhd is seen as the market leader, providing formwork solutions for monolithic concrete structures. Offering a wide range of products to the construction industry, including the newly introduced MFE Quick Deck and MFE’s 3 Tier external Self-Climbing Safety Platforms (SCP), MFE has become a one-stop-shop for all elements of monolithic structures.

As part of its achievements, MFE’s growth as a company has seen a 22% increase in revenue from 2016-2017 in recent years and a staggering 69% increase from 2017-2018. With a corporate presence in Malaysia, India, Dubai, and Manila, MFE continues to expand to new markets and develop new products to maintain their dominance in the monolithic construction sector.

As a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, MFE has been honored with the Corporate Excellence Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Malaysia. Organized annually across 16 markets by Enterprise Asia, the APEA stands as Asia’s largest award networking platform. This recognition underscores MFE’s innovative contributions to the construction industry and its role as a global leader in formwork solutions for monolithic concrete structures.

About Enterprise Asia
Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards
Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mfe-formwork-technology-sdn-bhd-setting-new-benchmarks-in-the-construction-industry-302218576.html

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

