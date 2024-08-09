MFE Formwork Technology Sdn Bhd: Setting New Benchmarks in the Construction Industry

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Having done business in over 54 countries across the globe from New Zealand to Latin America, MFE Formwork Technology Sdn Bhd is seen as the market leader, providing formwork solutions for monolithic concrete structures. Offering a wide range of products to the construction industry, including the newly introduced MFE Quick Deck and MFE’s 3 Tier external Self-Climbing Safety Platforms (SCP), MFE has become a one-stop-shop for all elements of monolithic structures.

As part of its achievements, MFE’s growth as a company has seen a 22% increase in revenue from 2016-2017 in recent years and a staggering 69% increase from 2017-2018. With a corporate presence in Malaysia, India, Dubai, and Manila, MFE continues to expand to new markets and develop new products to maintain their dominance in the monolithic construction sector.

As a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, MFE has been honored with the Corporate Excellence Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Malaysia. Organized annually across 16 markets by Enterprise Asia, the APEA stands as Asia’s largest award networking platform. This recognition underscores MFE’s innovative contributions to the construction industry and its role as a global leader in formwork solutions for monolithic concrete structures.

