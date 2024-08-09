Infinitix Partners with ENLight and Supermicro to Establish Asia’s Most Advanced AI Computing Center

TAIPEI, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Infinitix announced in July its involvement in establishing the Asia Artificial Intelligence Computing Center (AICC), a premier intelligent computing hub in the region. Founded by ENLight in collaboration with Supermicro, Infinitix, Chief Telecom, VMFIVE, and Besta, the center utilizes the advanced H200 accelerated computing chip to significantly enhance Taiwan’s standing in the global AI technology sector.

Based in Taipei, the AICC plans to deploy 256 GPU servers equipped with the H200 chips, making it Asia’s leading AI computing center. Supermicro will supply the H200 GPU servers, while Infinitix will provide AI Infrastructure management and its computing power scheduling platform, AI-Stack. Chief Telecom will contribute top-tier server rooms and network facilities.

Infinitix’s AI-Stack will be used for the center’s management system and computing power setup, harnessing the company’s third-generation GPU chip management technology to optimize GPU performance. The facility is slated to be operational by the fourth quarter of this year and will deliver robust computing support across various industries, enhancing the practical implementation of AI technology.

As the sole NVIDIA Preferred Solution Advisor in Taiwan, Infinitix excels in AI chip-based GPU scheduling and AI platforms. Its professional GPU management software, AI-Stack, has enabled GPU purchasers and computing centers to maximize system performance and enhance investment returns. Additionally, the collaboration has further refined AI-Stack’s computing center management capabilities through the AICC’s operations.

The establishment of the AICC is anticipated to significantly impact multiple sectors including government, semiconductor, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. With robust government backing and industry collaboration, the AICC is poised to emerge as Asia’s top intelligent computing center, positioning Taiwan at the forefront of global AI technology competition.

About Infinitix

Infinitix is a leading AI software technology company in Taiwan, specializing in GPU computing scheduling and AI infrastructure. As a certified solution consultant for NVIDIA, Infinitix offers the top-tier AI technology solution, AI-Stack.

