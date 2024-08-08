AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bybit Launches ETH-BTC Dual Asset Product for Crypto Trading

PRNewswire August 8, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce the launch of its new ETH-BTC Dual Asset product. This cutting-edge feature allows users to enhance profits by holding and trading their BTC and ETH without converting to USDT.

Bybit’s ETH-BTC Dual Asset product is designed for crypto holders who want to manage their investments and actively pair trade with these two significant cryptocurrencies, taking advantage of price moves between them. This new offering allows users to trade ETH against their BTC holdings and vice versa, allowing for potential gains from both assets.

“Our ETH-BTC Dual Asset product is a revolutionary step for our users,” said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director of Bybit. “This feature provides a seamless way for crypto holders to enhance their profits by utilizing the value movements of BTC and ETH, all while keeping their holdings within these major assets.”

The ETH-BTC pair offers users a distinct advantage in earning more BTC and ETH. By holding their existing BTC and ETH, users can benefit from price fluctuations between the two assets, ensuring their investments are continuously optimized. This product caters specifically to crypto investors who prefer to hold major cryptocurrencies and seek yields without the hassle of converting to USDT.

Bybit’s dedication to advancement and tailored services is evident in developing the ETH-BTC Dual Asset product. This feature not only improves the trading journey but also strengthens Bybit’s standing as a pioneer in the cryptocurrency exchange market.

For more information about Bybit’s ETH-BTC Dual Asset product and to start trading, visit Bybit ETH-BTC Dual Asset.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 37 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-launches-eth-btc-dual-asset-product-for-crypto-trading-302217518.html

SOURCE Bybit

