AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Exicom to Acquire Industry Leader Tritium; Expands Global Footprint in EV Charging

PRNewswire August 8, 2024
  • Exicom to acquire business and assets of Tritium, a distinguished global leader in DC Fast Chargers, headquartered in Australia
  • Acquisition seen as an ideal anchor towards building a global EV charger business with Tritium’s presence in 47 countries
  • Exicom will have access to Tritium’s cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Tennessee, USA, as well as a world-class engineering centre in Brisbane, Australia.

NEW DELHI, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Exicom Tele-systems Limited (NSE: EXICOM), (along with its subsidiaries together referred to as, “Exicom“), India’s largest Electric Vehicle (“EV“) charger manufacturer, announced today that its subsidiary Exicom Power Solutions B.V. Netherlands and other step down subsidiaries, have entered into a definitive agreement under which it will acquire business and assets of Tritium group of companies (henceforth referred to as “Tritium”), a distinguished global leader in DC Fast Chargers, headquartered in Australia.

Exicom

With over 13,000 DC Fast Chargers sold in 47 countries, Tritium is recognised as a leading industry brand globally. Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable liquid-cooled DC Fast Chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s chargers are designed for both aesthetic appeal and durability in tough environments. They feature engineering that simplifies installation, ownership, and usage.

With this landmark acquisition, Exicom is set to unlock substantial long-term growth and value for its stakeholders. The acquisition adds Tritium’s manufacturing facility in Tennessee, USA, as well as a world-class engineering centre in Brisbane, Australia to Exicom’s existing presence in Asia. The acquisition expands Exicom’s global reach and amplifies its commitment to research and development to drive innovation in this growing industry. With the complementary product portfolio of Exicom and Tritium, the acquisition provides the opportunity to serve the different use cases across the world and expand EV infrastructure adoption.

According to BloombergNEF’s ‘Economic Transition Scenario’, which forecasts EV growth based on current techno-economic trends, EVs are slated to reach 45 percent of global passenger-vehicle sales by 2030 and 73 percent by 2040.

Anant Nahata, CEO, Exicom, said, “This acquisition is in line with Exicom’s strategic vision to be a key contributor to the world of tomorrow by enabling an emission free future for mobility. Exicom and Tritium have a complementary sales and product footprint and have each established leadership in their respective regions. We look forward to working with Tritium’s employees, customers, partners and other stakeholders to grow the business further and provide faster, more reliable charging experiences to EV users across the globe.”

About Exicom

Headquartered in New Delhi, India, Exicom is a leading power management solutions company, offering cutting-edge EV charging and Energy storage solutions across over 15 countries. Exicom’s comprehensive range of smart AC and DC Fast Chargers cater to all types of drivers and vehicles, ensuring seamless and efficient charging experiences. In the energy storage sector, Exicom provides robust energy management solutions to telecommunications and industrial customers. Exicom employs approximately 1,200 professionals worldwide and serves a diverse customer base spanning Africa, Middle East, and Asia.

Get more details on www.exicom.in. Follow Exicom on LinkedIn

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/exicom-to-acquire-industry-leader-tritium-expands-global-footprint-in-ev–charging-302217791.html

SOURCE Exicom

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.