Experience Apacer’s SSDs with up to 100,000 P/E Cycles at AGE 2024: The Ultimate Solution for Casino Gaming Applications

TAIPEI, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Australasian Gaming Expo (AGE) stands as a leading event in the casino gaming industry. This year, from August 13th to 15th, Apacer will return to showcase its cutting-edge and powerful products and technologies, specifically optimized to meet the unique demands of the casino gaming sector.

The power and the flexibility of Apacer’s firmware optimization known as SLC-liteX really adds value to casino gaming SSDs. It breaks through the limitations of existing technology and provides up to 100,000 P/E cycles, which is over 33 times more than MLC (multi-level cell) or industrial 3D TLC (triple-level cell). SLC-liteX technology is available in drives with many different form factors. At AGE 2024, Apacer will unveil PCIe SLC-liteX SSDs with capacities up to 2TB, as well as drives in other form factors with even higher capacities.

Security is a top priority for many professionals in the casino gaming industry. Apacer takes security extremely seriously. Write Protect is one technology that has been proven to keep intruders out of sensitive systems. At AGE 2024, attendees will be able to see various Apacer products with Write Protect technology, such as the PV250-CFX and the Industrial CF6A-SL.

CorePower is another Apacer technology designed to add value to SSDs. It reduces the chance of data corruption in the event of an unexpected power loss to zero. CorePower equips SSDs with capacitors and a detect IC that can deliver current when a power loss is detected, so that the Flash controller can take an extended moment to flush cached data and essential information into non-volatile storage. Apacer’s SV24P and SV25P series SSDs will be on display at AGE 2024, both well protected by CorePower.

Apacer will also showcase new DRAM form factors, including LPCAMM2. This next-generation DDR form factor is ideal for laptops due to its detachable design and smaller mounting area compared to SODIMM modules. Additionally, Apacer will highlight its Fully Lead-free DRAM modules, which are sure to attract ESG-conscious buyers. Apacer’s knowledgeable sales and technical representatives will be available at Booth No. 691 to answer any inquiries.

Australasian Gaming Expo (AGE) 2024

Date: August 13th to 15th, 2024

Apacer Booth: 691

Venue: ICC Sydney (14 Darling Drive, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia)

【About Apacer】

Founded in 1997, Apacer (TWSE:8271) is a leading global digital storage brand with comprehensive R&D, design, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities. With years of accumulated patented digital storage technology and deep successful R&D experience, Apacer provides a competitive range of customized products and services. Our product lines are diversified, covering solutions for memory modules, industrial SSDs, consumer digital storage products and Internet of Things integrated applications.

Apacer is devoted to implementing our core value “Becoming Better Partners:” we deliver on our promises, strive for constant improvement, and develop solutions that are mutually beneficial for us and our customers. We continually create innovative, diversified storage solutions and hardware/software integration services for various industries. We endeavor to become a better partner in the industrial ecosystem and deliver substantial benefits to all stakeholders. Find out about Apacer’s products for industrial applications at: https://www.apacer.com/

