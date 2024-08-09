AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • medical research

Pulnovo Medical Announces First Enrollment in Singapore for Global Clinical Study of PADN Technology in Treating Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Left Heart Disease

PRNewswire August 9, 2024

SHANGHAI, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pulnovo Medical Limited,a globally recognized device pioneer in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) and Heart Failure (HF), is pleased to announce the launch of Asia’s first international multi-center clinical study of Percutaneous Pulmonary Artery Denervation (PADN) for the treatment of PH associated with left heart disease. This exciting event took place at the National Heart Centre of Singapore, opening a new chapter in Pulnovo Medical’s global expansion.

The operation was performed under the guidance of Professor Chen Shaoliang of Nanjing Hospital, affiliated to Nanjing Medical University, and successfully completed at the National Heart Centre of Singapore by Dr Lim Soo Teik, Dr Jonathan Yap and their team. Earlier, Prof. Lim Soo Teik expressed his high expectations and interest in PADN, saying that PADN is the most anticipated breakthrough technology in the field of pulmonary hypertension in recent years, and he is honoured to participate in this study and to be the first center in Southeast Asia to participate in an international clinical study. Before the operation, he asked his team to conduct two training sessions to fully learn the new technology and successfully apply it in practical surgery. The dedication of Dr. Lim Soo Teik and his team was an important guarantee for the smooth implementation of this new technology in the surgery.

The successful landing of the first Asian center is an important measure for Pulnovo Medical to implement a global strategic layout based on the advantages of innovative technology in the era of discovery. At the same time, the smooth development of this clinical study is also inseparable from the continuous attention of the National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) Hospital in Singapore to the new breakthrough technology in the field of pulmonary hypertension and its active participation in the clinical research of PADN.

About PADN

Pulmonary Artery Denervation (PADN) is a percutaneous pulmonary artery intervention procedure that uses a PADN catheter to deliver radiofrequency energy to the sympathetic nerves in the outer membrane of the pulmonary artery, resulting in the disappearance of the myelin sheath of the nerves and the fusion of the axons, which inhibits sympathetic activity, increases cardiac output, reduces pulmonary artery pressure , inhibits the pathologic remodeling of the pulmonary arteries, improves the patient’s exercise endurance and cardiac function, and achieves long-term benefits from a single minimally invasive procedure.

About Pulnovo Medical

Pulnovo Medical Limited, is a globally recognized device pioneer in the treatment for pulmonary hypertension and heart failure. Established in 2013 and rooted in innovation, Pulnovo Medical is committed to leveraging our deep expertise in the science of breakthrough technologie with the goal to market our innovative therapeutic solutions and benefit patients around the world. 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pulnovo-medical-announces-first-enrollment-in-singapore-for-global-clinical-study-of-padn-technology-in-treating-pulmonary-hypertension-associated-with-left-heart-disease-302218742.html

SOURCE Pulnovo Medical

