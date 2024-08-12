AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Globe Teleservices has achieved Tier 1 status for the second consecutive year in the MNO edition and the enterprise edition for 2024

PRNewswire August 12, 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. (GTS) is proud to announce its Tier 1 status in ROCCO’s A2P SMS Messaging Market Impact Report 2024 – MNO and Enterprise editions.

Globe_Teleservices_Logo

GTS earned its recognition through voting by 216 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and 100 Enterprises, who shared their perspectives on artificial inflation of traffic (AIT) fraud and the use of A2P SMS, respectively. Consequently, GTS was recognized as a Tier 1 vendor in both the MNO edition, out of 48 rated vendors, and the Enterprise edition, out of 33 rated vendors.

GTS’s A2P SMS services offer unparalleled global coverage and reliable solutions designed to meet the needs of mobile operators, enterprises, and aggregators worldwide. These services enable businesses to connect seamlessly with their customers across the globe.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Tier 1 by ROCCO in both the MNO and Enterprise editions. Being recognized for our services under the MNO edition for the second consecutive year is a testament to our commitment to enabling innovations in the telecom sector,” said Group CEO, Ashutosh Agrawal, Globe Teleservices.

In addition to its robust A2P SMS offerings, GTS provides International Voice Services, firewall and flash call blocking solutions for operators and enterprises. Its cutting-edge solutions make it a trusted partner for leaders seeking superior global connectivity. Its firewall solution, Armour, enables real-time monitoring with its AI/ML-powered rule engine. GTS’s Flash Call Blocking, featuring real-time call interception technology, protects MNOs from A2P revenue leakages while creating new revenue opportunities.

The continuous recognition highlights GTS’s dedication to enabling innovation in telecom. GTS remains committed to pushing the boundaries by providing solutions that thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.

About Globe Teleservices

Globe Teleservices is a Singapore-based telecom conglomerate with a global presence, having offices in the USA, Tanzania, Ghana, India, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, SAR. The company specializes in transformative solutions that enable businesses to establish seamless global connectivity. It provides niche next-gen solutions in A2P monetization, omnichannel messaging, anti-fraud & cloud services. Notable accolades include Best Voice/Data Service Innovation Award at CC – Global Awards 2024, Tier 1 recognition in ROCCO’s A2P SMS Messaging Market Impact Report 2023 – MNO edition, ranking among the High-Growth Companies in Asia–Pacific 2024 by FT & Statista and many more.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/globe-teleservices-has-achieved-tier-1-status-for-the-second-consecutive-year-in-the-mno-edition-and-the-enterprise-edition-for-2024-302219717.html

SOURCE Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd

