Services Sector Lead Growth Among SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The services sector continues to lead growth among SMEs. At the recently held Golden Bull Award 2024, 65.3 percent of all the winners were from the services sector, including in retail and wholesale, professional and business services, IT and education.

The manufacturing sector accounted for 23.9 percent of the winners, with the construction and agriculture sectors rounding up the rest of the winners at 9.4 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

This is in-line with the 2023 MSME Performance Report issued by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, where the services sector led the growth among SMEs, with a 6.5 percent jump in sectoral GDP versus 5.0 percent growth for all SMEs.

The Golden Bull Award is organised by Business Media International in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA), and has been held annually since 2002.

Minister of economy, Rafizi Ramli presented the awards to the winners, which are made up of SMEs of various sizes and from every state across the country. In his officiating address, the minister emphasised the importance of SMEs to the country, and encouraged the SMEs to focus on internationalisation and growth in productivity.

The 2024 program saw a significant increase in participation, with 2,662 nominations received, marking a 15% rise from the previous year. This surge reflects the growing recognition of the crucial role SMEs play in Malaysia’s economy, contributing 39.1% to the nation’s GDP in 2023.

“This year’s Golden Bull Award has truly been a remarkable showcase of the strength and potential of our SMEs. The increased participation and high calibre of nominations reflect the unwavering entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence among our business community. It is heartening to see such robust support from the government, which aligns with our vision at SAMENTA to empower SMEs to reach greater heights.” said organising chairman Datuk William Ng.

Ng, who is also the national president of SAMENTA added “We are proud to celebrate the achievements of these outstanding businesses and look forward to their continued contribution to Malaysia’s economic success. Together, we are paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.”

The Golden Bull Award is divided into three categories: Emerging SMEs, Outstanding SMEs, and the prestigious Super Golden Bull Award. These categories are designed to accommodate businesses based on their annual revenue, ensuring a fair and comprehensive assessment process tailored to recognize the achievements of SMEs at different stages of growth.

The Distinguished Bull Awards was added as a new category to recognise returning Golden Bull Award winners who have made considerable progress or grown their market presence since their previous triumph. 12 distinguished SMEs were recognised for their sustained growth and success.

Baker Tilly Malaysia served as the official auditor for the Golden Bull Award, ensuring transparency and integrity throughout the process. Meanwhile, CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd provided independent data as the official credit reporting agency.

Established in 2003, the Golden Bull Award is the oldest business recognition program for SMEs in the region, spanning four key markets: mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan region. It has become a premier platform for celebrating business excellence across these diverse markets.

For more information about the Golden Bull Award Malaysia 2024 and a complete list of winners, please visit https://goldenbullaward.asia/

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE GOLDEN BULL AWARD 2024 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

SUPER GOLDEN BULL CATEGORY

1. Berjayapak Sdn Bhd

2. Eastern Fishing Tackle (M) Sdn Bhd

3. Eastern Suntech Engineering & Construction Sdn Bhd

4. Fitline (M) Sdn Bhd

5. Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd

6. Intergreen Metals Sdn Bhd

7. Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd

8. Percetakan Tenaga Sdn Bhd

9. Steel Recon Industries Sdn Bhd

10. Teamplete Sdn Bhd

11. Wagro Trading Sdn Bhd

12. Wiki Labs Sdn Bhd

OUTSTANDING SMES CATEGORY

13. Agensi Pekerjaan Best Choice Solutions Sdn Bhd

14. Agensi Pekerjaan GCR Sdn Bhd

15. Agensi Pekerjaan MCS Sdn Bhd

16. Alientech Asia Sdn Bhd

17. Alpha Solar Sdn Bhd

18. An Ju Global Sdn Bhd

19. AP Merin Services Sdn Bhd

20. Benwoods Industry Sdn Bhd

21. Bestmas (M) Sdn Bhd

22. BOSS Solutions Global Sdn Bhd

23. BREGO Life Sciences Sdn Bhd

24. CCIE Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd

25. CVS Medical Sdn Bhd

26. DN Cleaning & Services (M) Sdn Bhd

27. Eastway Express Line Sdn Bhd

28. ECO Interior Supplies Sdn Bhd

29. EI Power Technologies Sdn Bhd

30. Ekaire Marketing Sdn Bhd

31. Engenious Solutions Sdn Bhd

32. Focus Chemical Sdn Bhd

33. Hin Press Sdn Bhd

34. Hitch On Sdn Bhd

35. Hitec Metal Sdn Bhd

36. Hock Cheong Transport Co. (1974) Sdn Bhd

37. Idealbuild Engineering Sdn Bhd

38. Ideas Shoes Sdn Bhd

39. In Grid Design Sdn Bhd

40. Inazume SEF Sdn Bhd

41. Infab Classic Industries Sdn Bhd

42. INK Marketing Sdn Bhd

43. Intelligent Advisory Sdn Bhd

44. IPC Industries Sdn Bhd

45. Jia Quan (M) Sdn Bhd

46. JR Engineering And Medical Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd

47. JVG Bina Sdn Bhd

48. Kaolin (M) Sdn Bhd

49. KMS Manufactory Sdn Bhd

50. Kredence Creative Solutions Sdn Bhd

51. KTL Electrical Engineering Sdn Bhd

52. Lee Heng High Precision Engineering Sdn Bhd

53. Light Up 7 Sdn Bhd

54. Lin Meng Sdn Bhd

55. Magical Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd

56. Major Engineering Sdn Bhd

57. Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd

58. Milieu Solar Sdn Bhd

59. MK Porridge Sdn Bhd

60. MT Food Ingredients Sdn Bhd

61. Murni Machinery Sdn Bhd

62. MyKey Global Sdn Bhd

63. Nexus Wise Sdn Bhd

64. Octowill Trustees Berhad

65. P & A Prospect Sdn Bhd

66. Pan Elite Resources Sdn Bhd

67. Ping Edge Sdn Bhd

68. Plus Studio & Marketing Communication Sdn Bhd

69. Posh Northern Sdn Bhd

70. Rack Master Industries Sdn Bhd

71. Realux Sdn Bhd

72. Red Rhino Security Door (M) Sdn Bhd

73. Roda Land Sdn Bhd

74. Rymnet Solutions Sdn Bhd

75. Sam Properties Realty Sdn Bhd

76. Sentai Kitchenware Sdn Bhd

77. Sinsheng Tat Trading Sdn Bhd

78. Song Song Frozen Food Sdn Bhd

79. SPCL Systems Sdn Bhd

80. STI Fire Safety Sdn Bhd

81. Tacoplast Industries Sdn Bhd

82. TenQ Group Sdn Bhd

83. Tech-Latex Scientific Sdn Bhd

84. TKC Fruits & Vegetables Sdn Bhd

85. Union Profit Cosmetic Manufacturing Sdn Bhd

86. Unique Travel & Convention Sdn Bhd

87. VMG Interior Fit Out Sdn Bhd

88. Weng Seng Fresh Sdn Bhd

89. Worldlink Cargo Services Sdn Bhd

EMERGING SMES CATEGORY

90. 3 Day’s Furniture Sdn Bhd

91. AG Statue Maker & Silverware Sdn Bhd

92. Aman O2O Sdn Bhd

93. Amelisa Pet & Co

94. Anton & Chen, Advocates & Solicitors

95. Ascons Real Estate Sdn Bhd

96. Auntie Michelle Resources (M) Sdn Bhd

97. Axevents Sdn Bhd

98. Axrail Sdn Bhd

99. BIV Multimedia Sdn Bhd

100. Chevin Sdn Bhd

101. Collaborative Excellence Sdn Bhd

102. Corvus Techub Sdn Bhd

103. Current Energy (M) Sdn Bhd

104. Endless Momentum Motor Sport Sdn Bhd

105. Esente Advisory Sdn Bhd

106. Finex Capital Holding Sdn Bhd

107. Global Link Plus Properties Sdn Bhd

108. Hui Brother Restaurant (M) Sdn Bhd

109. Imagine AI Sdn Bhd

110. Infinite Renco Sdn Bhd

111. ITAC Skills Academy Sdn Bhd

112. Kirin Industry Sdn Bhd

113. KOA Production

114. Maze Global Sdn Bhd

115. Nam Heong Restaurant Holdings Sdn Bhd

116. ODY Infinite Holdings Sdn Bhd

117. P & A Transport & Services Sdn Bhd

118. Prop Wealth Sdn Bhd

119. Qiye Technology Sdn Bhd

120. Sky Mirror World Tour Sdn Bhd (GoMyHire)

121. The Bomb Battle Sdn Bhd

122. Traderpreneur Xcellence Sdn Bhd

123. U Plus Realty Sdn Bhd

124. VBH Group Sdn Bhd

125. VVinners Technology Sdn Bhd

126. WITO Technology Sdn Bhd

DISTINGUISHED BULL AWARDS

127. Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd

128. Aqurate Ingredients Intl (M) Sdn Bhd

129. Ezytronic Sdn Bhd

130. International Footwear (Penang) Sdn Bhd

131. Kanika (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

132. Khean Seng Engineering Sdn Bhd

133. Pilot Construction Sdn Bhd

134. Seng Kong Shutter Industries Sdn Bhd

135. Shin-Yo Engineering Sdn Bhd

136. Sinoflex Logistics Sdn Bhd

137. The Olive Tree Group

138. UIS Technologies Sdn Bhd

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS

1. AG Statue Maker & Silverware Sdn Bhd

2. Alpha Solar Sdn Bhd

3. Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd

4. BIV Multimedia Sdn Bhd

5. BOSS Solutions Global Sdn Bhd

6. Engenious Solutions Sdn Bhd

7. Green Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd

8. IPC Industries Sdn Bhd

9. Kredence Creative Solutions Sdn Bhd

10. Maze Global Sdn Bhd

11. Pan Elite Resources Sdn Bhd

12. Percetakan Tenaga Sdn Bhd

13. Sentai Kitchenware Sdn Bhd

14. Teamplete Sdn Bhd

15. Wiki Labs Sdn Bhd

About SAMENTA

Established in 1986, SAMENTA is Malaysia’s oldest and largest association of SMEs, with over 4,700 members across the country. A multi-racial, multi-sector association, SAMENTA has been at the forefront of championing a SME-friendly business environment and connecting SMEs to regional and global opportunities.

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. BMI owns renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. BMI also organises various exhibitions and has the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in its portfolio.

Media Contact:

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager

Business Media International

Mobile No.: 012-2692701

Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia

