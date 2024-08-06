Agoda Sees 36% Increase in Outbound Travel Searches from South Korea This Liberation Day

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda reports a 36% increase in outbound travel from South Korea this Liberation Day compared to the same holiday last year. Travelers taking advantage of Korea’s Liberation Day holiday on August 15 have their eyes set on Japan in particular.

Top outbound destinations for Liberation Day (Based on Agoda accommodation search data) 1 Fukuoka, Japan 2 Tokyo, Japan 3 Osaka, Japan 4 Nha Trang, Vietnam 5 Bangkok, Thailand

The neighboring island nation Japan stands out as the most popular overseas destination for South Korean travelers, occupying the top three spots with Fukuoka leading Tokyo in second and Osaka in third. The Japanese destinations are followed by Nha Trang in Vietnam and Thailand’s capital Bangkok, respectively.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “Even though Koreans are avid travelers year-round, it’s always exciting to zoom in on important holidays like Liberation Day and see the trends. It’s no surprise that destinations in Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand are in the top five, but Japan occupying the top three spots is quite a feat. The preference for Japanese destinations underscores the strong cultural and tourism ties between the two markets.”

Top domestic destinations for Liberation Day (Based on Agoda accommodation search data) 1 Busan 2 Seoul 3 Sokcho 4 Jeju 5 Gangneung

Agoda’s accommodation search data indicates that Busan, Seoul, Sokcho, Jeju, and Gangneung are the top destinations for domestic travelers this Liberation Day. Among these, Sokcho and Gangneung are less known to international travelers. Sokcho offers a unique blend of mountains, lakes, and the sea, and Agoda provides a travel guide for this destination. Gangneung, located in Gangwon province, is renowned for its coastal attractions, including Gyeongpo Beach and Jeongdongjin Beach.

Agoda continues to support travelers with its extensive offerings, including over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. For more information, visit Agoda’s website.

ABOUT THE DATA: The ranking is based on accommodation searches made on Agoda between 16 July and 6 August 2024, for check-ins on 15 August 2024.

