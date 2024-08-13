AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MediPortal Introduces AI for Practice Management in Australia

PRNewswire August 13, 2024

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MediPortal PTY LTD. (MediPortal) has launched an AI-powered practice intelligence platform for Australian medical practices, aiming to enhance efficiency and patient care. Developed as the brainchild of a practising general practitioner, this innovative software integrates with Best Practice Software, extending its capabilities across Australia and New Zealand.

MediPortal - AI for Practice Management

The unified system from MediPortal optimises practice management by automating tasks, reducing errors, and offering intelligent suggestions. Its features include medical billing, an AI-powered care plan generator, and speech-to-text AI medical scribing. This allows healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care while providing strategic data insights for practice owners.

MediPortal’s new age patient-centric, practice intelligence solution eliminates the need for multiple software integrations. The built-in AI tools reduce workload, increase patient interaction, and enhance patient outcomes within a single platform. The platform is HIPAA-compliant, with all data encrypted and stored in Australia, ensuring high standards of data protection.

Through leading-edge technology, localised support, and the responsible use of AI in practice management, MediPortal is committed to advancing patient care and positions itself as a leader in AI-powered healthcare solutions in Australia.

About MediPortal PTY LTD 
MediPortal leads in AI-powered practice management, using intelligent automation to optimise efficiency and patient care delivery in Australia. It integrates seamlessly with Best Practice Software, the country’s leading practice management network. 

For more information about MediPortal contact: www.mediportal.com.au

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mediportal-introduces-ai-for-practice-management-in-australia-302219811.html

SOURCE MediPortal PTY LTD.

