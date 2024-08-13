Info-Tech Research Group Names Former Sydney Airport Digital Transformation Manager, Julianna Bodzan, as Principal Advisory Director for the APAC Region

In a move that further strengthens its AI and digital strategy leadership in Australia and nearby regions, Info-Tech Research Group has announced the appointment of former Senior Digital Transformation Manager for the Sydney Airport, Julianna Bodzan, as a new Principal Advisory Director for its APAC division. Based out of the IT research and advisory firm’s Sydney office, Bodzan has experience in AI, digital transformation, and strategic leadership that will further enhance Info-Tech’s commitment to delivering impactful localised support and advanced research services to APAC CIOs and technology leaders.

SYDNEY, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Info-Tech Research Group, a leading global IT research and advisory firm, has announced Julianna Bodzan’s appointment as a new Principal Advisory Director for the APAC region. Bodzan’s extensive background in AI and digital transformation across various industries, coupled with her strategic leadership, positions her to drive Info-Tech’s mission of providing unparalleled support and innovative solutions to IT leaders and organisations throughout the region.

After Bodzan’s most recent role as the Senior Digital Transformation Manager for the Sydney Airport, her appointment is a strategic move that demonstrates Info-Tech’s deepening engagement with key global markets and enhances the firm’s service offerings in the APAC region.

‘Organisations in the APAC market are increasingly looking for strategic insights on integrating AI, frameworks for AI ethics and governance, and practical solutions to overcome the skills gap in AI and data science. Julianna Bodzan’s leadership and expertise in AI and digital transformation are invaluable as we continue to expand our AI research and advisory capabilities,‘ says George Khreish, managing partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. ‘Bodzan’s strategic vision and commitment to innovation will significantly enhance our ability to provide comprehensive, actionable guidance to organisations in the APAC region, helping them navigate the complexities of modern IT and achieve sustained success.’

Julianna Bodzan’s experience blends strategic leadership with expertise in AI and digital transformation. With a background in hospitality and tourism, she honed her skills in data systems at Network Rail (UK) and served as a consultant across various industries. At Transport for NSW, she led the Data Discovery Program, and most recently, at Sydney Airport, she spearheaded digital transformation initiatives.

Passionate about leveraging AI to drive positive social impact, Bodzan is dedicated to ensuring inclusivity and fairness in AI applications. She has a keen interest in generative AI, vision analytics, and intelligent automation and their potential to revolutionise industries. Her focus also includes AI ethics and governance, and she is an advocate for responsible and sustainable AI adoption. These roles have equipped her with a deep understanding of AI and digital strategy, enabling her to provide valuable insights and support to Info-Tech’s members in the region.

‘In the APAC market, integrating AI into existing business processes while ensuring data privacy and security is a significant challenge, but it also presents opportunities for growth and innovation,’ explains Julianna Bodzan, principal advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. ‘I am excited to be part of the accelerated growth of Info-Tech Research Group within the APAC region and to leverage my expertise and passion for innovation to strengthen the AI practice and CIO advisory services. My goal is to provide impactful and inclusive advisory services that align with our clients’ broader business strategies and to equip them with the tools and techniques needed to implement emerging methodologies, technologies, and processes successfully.’

Bodzan’s appointment signifies Info-Tech’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its AI and digital strategy capabilities in the APAC region. By integrating her deep knowledge and innovative approach, Info-Tech aims to address the unique challenges faced by organisations in this market. This strategic move not only strengthens the firm’s ability to deliver tailored solutions but also reinforces its position as a leader in the global IT research and advisory landscape. Info-Tech is dedicated to fostering an environment where technology leaders can thrive, leveraging advanced AI and digital strategies to drive transformative business outcomes.

Info-Tech Research Group is known for delivering practical research and advisory services that empower IT leaders and their teams to successfully execute key initiatives. With nearly 30 years of deep industry experience, the firm continues to expand its footprint in the APAC region, providing localised insights and solutions to help organisations succeed in the Exponential IT era.

With a physical footprint in Sydney, Australia, the global firm continues to invest in the region, underscoring its dedication to supporting the unique needs of APAC businesses and fostering long-term growth.

Info-Tech LIVE 2024 Conference: A Premier Event for CIOs and IT Professionals

Taking place from September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas, the Info-Tech LIVE 2024 conference will attract CIOs and IT professionals from around the world. This event offers unparalleled opportunities to gain strategic insights, network with industry leaders, and stay ahead of the latest IT trends and innovations. For full agenda details and to register for Info-Tech Research Group’s annual IT conference, visit the Info-Tech LIVE 2024 landing page.

Info-Tech LIVE 2024 also offers journalists, podcasters, and media influencers exclusive access to content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. Media passes are available for in-person attendance or as digital passes, ensuring broad access to invaluable sessions and keynotes. To apply for media passes or to gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact pr@infotech.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

To learn more about Info-Tech’s divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm’s Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2480633/Info_Tech_Research_Group_Info_Tech_Research_Group_Names_Former_S.jpg

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, salhassan@infotech.com, +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/info-tech-research-group-names-former-sydney-airport-digital-transformation-manager-julianna-bodzan-as-principal-advisory-director-for-the-apac-region-302220480.html

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group