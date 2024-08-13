AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

On The Tenth Anniversary of Its Debut, Michter’s is Releasing Its US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon Once Again

PRNewswire August 14, 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Louisville-based Michter’s will begin shipping its 2024 bottling of its US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon in September. With its first release in 2014, Michter’s created the toasted barrel finish category.

Michter's Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon

“Ten years ago, after a good deal of research and experimentation, we released the first toasted barrel whiskey: Michter’s US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon,” observed Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco. “We had no idea it would be such a groundbreaking product.”

To make this special Toasted release, Michter’s starts with fully matured barrels of its US*1 Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon and transfers the whiskey into a second barrel made of 18-month air dried wood for additional aging. The second barrel has been toasted to precise specifications, but not charred.

As Michter’s Master of Maturation, Andrea Wilson is responsible for Michter’s aging and finishing program. “It’s a testament to our team that so many other great distillers have followed us in releasing toasted barrel finish whiskeys. There are many different toast profiles in which the barrel is heated to create beautiful flavor notes. This year’s Michter’s US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon reminds me of a fall evening where we are roasting campfire treats with graham crackers, marshmallows, caramel and butterscotch,” said Wilson.

The U.S. suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle of this 91.4 proof whiskey is $110.

Michter’s Master Distiller Dan McKee commented, “On the tenth anniversary of Michter’s creation of the toasted barrel finish category, our team could not be more excited to share this latest release of Michter’s US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon with our loyal Michter’s fans. There was a consensus among our tasting panel members that this 2024 release furthers the legacy of Michter’s exceptional toasted whiskeys.”

In late October 2023, whiskey history was made when the UK-based publication Drinks International announced the results of a poll of an Academy of independent global whisky experts, journalists, bartenders, and drinks buyers from more than 20 countries. An American whiskey (Michter’s) was finally voted the World’s Most Admired Whiskey. Michter’s has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter’s highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey. For more information about Michter’s, please visit michters.com, and follow us on InstagramFacebook, and X.

Contact:
Joseph J. Magliocco
+1 (502) 774-2300 x580
jmagliocco@michters.com

Michter's Whiskeys.

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/on-the-tenth-anniversary-of-its-debut-michters-is-releasing-its-us1-toasted-barrel-finish-bourbon-once-again-302221272.html

SOURCE Michter’s Distillery

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.