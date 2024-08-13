AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CoinEx Research Releases July Cryptocurrency Market Report: Volatility, Resilience, and Growth

PRNewswire August 13, 2024

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CoinEx Research has published its detailed analysis of the cryptocurrency market for July, shedding light on significant price swings, market resilience, and various influential factors shaping the landscape.

Market Volatility and Recovery

July witnessed dramatic fluctuations in Bitcoin’s price, plummeting to a low of $53,500 before rebounding to $70,000, and ultimately stabilizing between $64,000 and $66,000. This volatility was influenced by several key factors:

German Government Sell-off

The sale of 50,000 bitcoins by the German government created substantial market pressure. Despite this, the market exhibited remarkable resilience, quickly absorbing the excess supply and preventing a prolonged downturn.

Strong ETF Inflows

Bitcoin ETFs saw an impressive net inflow of $3.1 billion in July, a significant increase from June’s $666 million. This surge reflects growing institutional interest and suggests an accelerating convergence between traditional financial markets and cryptocurrency markets. The strong ETF inflows have provided additional liquidity and stability to the Bitcoin market, helping to mitigate short-term price volatility and laying the groundwork for future growth.

Mt. Gox Distribution

With 59,000 of the 142,000 recovered bitcoins distributed to creditors through exchanges like Kraken and Bitstamp, the market faces potential additional supply pressure. However, given the market’s ability to absorb large sell-offs, such as the German government’s, experts believe this new supply will be effectively managed over the coming months.

Political Developments

The Bitcoin Conference held in Nashville featured speeches by presidential candidates Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., both of whom expressed pro-crypto stances. Trump proposed establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve for the nation, while Kennedy suggested the Treasury Department purchase 550 bitcoins daily until the U.S. has a reserve of 4 million bitcoins. These proposals highlight the growing political recognition of cryptocurrencies and, if implemented, could lead to a more favorable regulatory environment, attracting further institutional investment.

Ethereum ETF Launch

Following the approval of Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year, nine spot Ethereum ETFs began trading on July 22. Despite initial outflows totaling $542 million, including a $1.97 billion outflow from Grayscale’s ETHE fund, these ETFs mark a significant milestone. Analysts anticipate that if the outflow rate stabilizes, the pressure on Ether’s price, which dropped from $3,500 to $3,000, may ease within 1-2 months.

Solana’s Rise

Solana has emerged as a standout performer, particularly within the meme token sector. The Pump.fun platform, which created over 1.5 million meme tokens, generated 510,000 SOL in revenue. On-chain data shows Solana surpassing Ethereum in daily active users and daily transactions, and even overtaking Ethereum in DEX trading volume for the first time in July. This trend underscores the innovation and competitiveness within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Improving Liquidity

Stablecoin net issuance of $290 million in July signals improving market liquidity, nearing levels seen last December. This recovery suggests the onset of the next wave of market growth. Comparing to August 2021, when stablecoin inflows continued to rise after a two-month correction, industry insiders expect stronger inflows in August and September, potentially enhancing market liquidity and upward momentum.

Conclusion

Despite the challenges and volatility experienced in July, the cryptocurrency market, particularly Bitcoin, has demonstrated significant resilience and maturity. Strong ETF inflows, improving liquidity, and growing institutional interest paint a potentially positive outlook for Bitcoin. However, investors should remain cautious of ongoing factors like the Mt. Gox distribution and broader economic trends. The cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, with key developments such as Solana’s rise and the launch of Ethereum ETFs indicating a dynamic and competitive landscape ahead.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions.

CoinEx Research remains committed to providing in-depth analyses and insights into the evolving cryptocurrency market, helping investors navigate through the complexities and opportunities that lie ahead.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/coinex-research-releases-july-cryptocurrency-market-report-volatility-resilience-and-growth-302220759.html

SOURCE CoinEx Global

